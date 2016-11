Boys Basketball: 2016 High. Ranch Best of Colorado Tournament

HIGHLANDS RANCH | Results and schedule for the 2016 Best of Colorado boys basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 1-3 at Highlands Ranch High School. Will be updated as tournament progresses. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

BOYS BASKETBALL

2016 HIGHLANDS RANCH BEST OF COLORADO BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Dec. 1

CHEROKEE TRAIL vs. Mesa Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

RANGEVIEW vs. Palmer, 6 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Highlands Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Palmer vs. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 4:30 p.m.

Mesa Ridge vs. Lakewood, 6 p.m.

RANGEVIEW vs. Highlands Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

No. 5 vs. No. 6, 3 p.m.

No. 4 vs. No. 3, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 vs. No. 1, 6 p.m.

(Seeding for Saturday based on following criteria: 1. Record, 2. Head to head, 3. Least points allowed, 4. Most points scored, 5. Coin flip)