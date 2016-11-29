Boys Basketball: 2016 G.J. Central Warrior Challenge Tournament

GRAND JUNCTION | Results and schedule for the 2016 Grand Junction Central Warrior Challenge boys basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 1-3 at Grand Junction Central High School. Will be updated as tournament progresses. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

BOYS BASKETBALL

2016 GRAND JUNCTION CENTRAL WARRIOR CHALLENGE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Dec. 1

Grand Junction vs. Horizon, 3:30 p.m.

Palisade vs. Carbon, 5 p.m.

GATEWAY vs. Grand Junction Central, 6:30 p.m.

Fruita Monument vs. Cortez, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Carbon vs. Cortez, 3:30 p.m.

GATEWAY vs. Grand Junction, 5 p.m.

Fruita Monument vs. Palisade, 6:30 p.m.

Horizon vs. Grand Junction Central, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

GATEWAY vs. Fruita Monument, 10 a.m.

Palisade vs. Horizon, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Junction Central vs. Cortez, 1 p.m.

Carbon vs. Grand Junction, 2:30 p.m.