Boys Basketball: 2016 Fairview Festival Tournament

BOULDER | Results and schedule for the 2016 Fairview Festival boys basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 5-9 at Fairview High School. Will be updated as tournament progresses. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

BOYS BASKETBALL

2016 FAIRVIEW FESTIVAL BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

First round, Dec. 5



AURORA CENTRAL vs. Broomfield, 3:30 p.m.

Palmer vs. East, 5 p.m.

Sierra vs. Denver South, 6:30 p.m.

Arvada West vs. Fairview, 8 p.m.

Championship/consolation semifinals, Dec. 7

Championship semifinal: AURORA CENTRAL/Broomfield winner vs. Palmer/East winner, 6:30 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Sierra/Denver South winner vs. Arvada West/Fairview winner, 8 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: AURORA CENTRAL/Broomfield loser vs. Palmer/East loser, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: Sierra/Denver South loser vs. Arvada West/Fairview loser, 5 p.m.

Placing games, Dec. 9

Seventh-place game, 12:30 p.m.

Fifth-place game, 5 p.m.

Third-place game, 6:30 p.m.

Championship game, 8 p.m.