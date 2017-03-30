Boys Basketball: 2016-17 All-EMAC teams

Vista PEAK senior Marquise Johnson, center, played his way onto the All-East Metro Athletic Conference first team for the 2016-17 boys basketball season as voted on by league coaches. Johnson led the EMAC runner-up Bison in scoring. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Selections from Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and others (Adams City, Brighton, Prairie View, Thornton and Westminster) on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference boys basketball teams for the 2016-17 season:

Senior Matthew Johnson led the Rangeview boys basketball team to the EMAC championship in the 2016-17 season and was voted as the EMAC Most Valuable Player. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016-17 ALL-EMAC BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Michkaleke Baker, jr., Gateway; Donyvan Jackson, sr., Matthew Johnson, sr. and Ryan Ongala, jr., Rangeview; Marquise Johnson, sr. and Te’Rae Johnson, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Braden Handcock, sr., Brighton; Trey Marble, sr., Prairie View

Player of the Year: Matthew Johnson, Rangeview.

Coach of the Year: Shawn Palmer, Rangeview

Gateway junior Michkaleke Baker earned a spot on the All-EMAC first team for the 2016-17 boys basketball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Larry Thomas, sr., Aurora Central; Jayquawn Thompson, sr., Hinkley

Other selections: Jirni Mitchell, Adams City; Brayden Schlitt, soph., Brighton; Kevin Jimenez, jr., Northglenn; Kamrin Vincel, jr., Prairie View; Ricky Poole, soph., Thornton; Freddy Gomez, jr., Westminster