Boys Basketball: 2016-17 All-EMAC teams

AURORA | Selections from Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and others (Adams City, Brighton, Prairie View, Thornton and Westminster) on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference boys basketball teams for the 2016-17 season:
2016-17 ALL-EMAC BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Aurora selections: Michkaleke Baker, jr., Gateway; Donyvan Jackson, sr., Matthew Johnson, sr. and Ryan Ongala, jr., Rangeview; Marquise Johnson, sr. and Te’Rae Johnson, jr., Vista PEAK
Other selections: Braden Handcock, sr., Brighton; Trey Marble, sr., Prairie View
Player of the Year: Matthew Johnson, Rangeview.
Coach of the Year: Shawn Palmer, Rangeview
SECOND TEAM
Aurora selections: Larry Thomas, sr., Aurora Central; Jayquawn Thompson, sr., Hinkley
Other selections: Jirni Mitchell, Adams City; Brayden Schlitt, soph., Brighton; Kevin Jimenez, jr., Northglenn; Kamrin Vincel, jr., Prairie View; Ricky Poole, soph., Thornton; Freddy Gomez, jr., Westminster