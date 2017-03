Boys Basketball: 2016-17 All-Continental League teams

Junior Elijah Martinez, right, is one of three Regis Jesuit players on the All-Continental League second team for the 2016-17 boys basketball season as voted on by league coaches. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Selections from Regis Jesuit and others (Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge) on the All-Continental League boys basketball teams for the 2016-17 season:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

Senior guard Connor Hobbs earned All-Continental League second team accolades for his play during the 2016-17 boys basketball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016-17 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Other selections: Ronnie DeGray III, soph., Chaparral; Andrew Walker, sr., Heritage; Brendan Sullivan, jr., Highlands Ranch; Blake Fields, sr., Legend; Jake Belknapp, sr. and Isaac Essien, sr., Mountain Vista; Sam Masten, jr., and Colin Rardin, sr., Rock Canyon; Kaison Hammonds, jr. and Corey Seng, sr., ThunderRidge

Player of the Year: Corey Seng, ThunderRidge.

Coach of the Year: Joe Ortiz, ThunderRidge

SECOND TEAM

Regis Jesuit junior Sam Bannec made the All-Continental League second team. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Aurora selections: Sam Bannec, jr., Connor Hobbs, sr. and Elijah Martinez, jr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Chase Hettinger, soph., Castle View; Joseph Dalton, soph. and Bryce Matthews, soph., Chaparral; Nicholas Scrivens, sr., Douglas County; Holten Sparling, sr., Highlands Ranch; Brody McCord, jr., Legend; Connor Hawk, jr., Ponderosa; Tyson Gilbert, jr., Rock Canyon; Ryan Holt, sr., ThunderRidge

HONORABLE MENTION

Other selections: Kobe Sanders, fr., Chaparral; Davon Walker, soph., Douglas County; John Carlson, sr. and Casey Optiz, sr., Heritage; Thomas Hammond, soph. and Joriann Spann, sr., Highlands Ranch; Caleb Tamminga, soph., Legend; Miles Hughes, sr. and Connor Staib, jr., Mountain Vista; JT Bley, sr., Rock Canyon; Justin McCaw, jr., ThunderRidge