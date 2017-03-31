Boys Basketball: 2016-17 All-Centennial League teams

Senior guard Colbey Ross, left, helped lead Eaglecrest to the Class 5A state championship and he was one of the six Aurora players who made the All-Centennial League first team for the 2016-17 boys basketball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Selections from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill and others (Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen) on the All-Centinental League boys basketball teams for the 2016-17 season:

Cherokee Trail senior Jaizec Lottie (1) earned his way on to the All-Centennial League first team for the 2016-17 boys basketball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

2016-17 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Jaizec Lottie, sr., Cherokee Trail; Colbey Ross, sr., Eaglecrest; LeChaun Duhart, sr. and Gaige Prim, sr., Grandview; Will Becker, jr. and Kenny Foster, soph., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Kyle Lukasiewicz, sr., Arapahoe; Mateo Busnardo, sr., Mullen

SECOND TEAM

Grandview senior Gaige Prim played his way onto the All-Centennial League first team for the 2016-17 boys basketball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Aurora selections: Deon Barfield, jr., Cherokee Trail; Ikenna Ozor, sr., Eaglecrest; Ben Boone, jr., Grandview; Tucson Redding, jr., Daijon Smith, jr. and Goy Wang, jr., Overland; Jahwan Phillips, jr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Jalen Meeks, sr., Dimitri Stanley, jr. and Andrew Walters, sr., Cherry Creek

