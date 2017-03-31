Boys Basketball: 2016-17 All-Centennial League teams

AURORA | Selections from Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill and others (Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen) on the All-Centinental League boys basketball teams for the 2016-17 season:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
2016-17 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Aurora selections: Jaizec Lottie, sr., Cherokee Trail; Colbey Ross, sr., Eaglecrest; LeChaun Duhart, sr. and Gaige Prim, sr., Grandview; Will Becker, jr. and Kenny Foster, soph., Smoky Hill
Other selections: Kyle Lukasiewicz, sr., Arapahoe; Mateo Busnardo, sr., Mullen
SECOND TEAM
Aurora selections: Deon Barfield, jr., Cherokee Trail; Ikenna Ozor, sr., Eaglecrest; Ben Boone, jr., Grandview; Tucson Redding, jr., Daijon Smith, jr. and Goy Wang, jr., Overland; Jahwan Phillips, jr., Smoky Hill
Other selections: Jalen Meeks, sr., Dimitri Stanley, jr. and Andrew Walters, sr., Cherry Creek