Basketball: Several Aurora players set for The Show All-Star games

Grandview senior Gaige Prim (24) and Smoky Hill junior Will Becker (11) went against each other in the A-Town All-Star Game, but will suit up for the same team in The Show boys Top 20 all-star game on March 25, 2017, at the Auraria Events Center. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | Several of Aurora’s top prep boys and girls basketball players take the floor Saturday for the annual Show all-star games.

Five city boys players and two girls players take part in the boys and girls Top 20 games, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. at Auraria Events Center. The event is presented by BioKats Sports.

In the girls game, Regis Jesuit’s Fran Belibi and Grandview’s Jaiden Galloway team up on the White Team — coached by Grandview’s Josh Ulitzky — while half of the White Team’s roster in the boys game is made up of locals: Smoky Hill’s Kenny Foster and Will Becker, Eaglecrest’s Colbey Ross, Cherokee Trail’s Jaizec Lottie and Grandview’s Gaige Prim.

All seven players — plus Grandview’s Michaela Onyenwere, who was selected but is unable to play — suited up for the A-Town All-Stars games March 18 at Cherokee Trail High School.

Galloway scored seven points and Belibi had four for Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game, but Onyenwere and Team West rallied to win 77-72 in overtime.

Ross (13 points) and Becker (10) were among seven players in double figures for Team West in a 113-91 victory over Team East in the second annual A-Town All-Star Boys Game. Lottie poured in a game-high 27 points, while Prim had 18 and Foster added 14.

Rangeview’s Elijah Blake was also selected for The Show, but missed the entire season with a torn ACL.

2017 THE SHOW TOP 20 ROSTERS

March 25 at Auraria Events Center

WHITE TEAM (GIRLS)

FRAN BELIBI (REGIS JESUIT); Peyton Carter (Monarch); Camilla Emsbo (Lakewood), JAIDEN GALLOWAY (GRANDVIEW); Jasmine Jeffcoat (Monarch); Kylie Jimenez (Horizon); Olivia Lough (Pueblo West); Hailey Miklos (Estes Park); Tommi Olson (Highlands Ranch); Riley Snyder (Fruita Monument)

Coach: JOSH ULITZKY, GRANDVIEW

BLUE TEAM (GIRLS)

Ashley Madden (Pomona); Sydney Mech (Cherry Creek); Grace O’Neil (Fairview); Ashley Panem (Fairview); Tatum Rembao (Loveland); Jaela Richardson (Cherry Creek); Jana Van Gytenbeek (Cherry Creek); Ashley Van Sickle (Ralston Valley); Autumn Watts (Highlands Ranch); Anna Weibel (Estes Park)

Coaches: Rod Beauchamp, Fairview & Chris Curneen, Cherry Creek

WHITE TEAM (BOYS)

WILL BECKER (SMOKY HILL); Brevin Brimble (Doherty); KENNY FOSTER (SMOKY HILL); CJ Jennings (Sierra); Daylen Kountz (Denver East); JAIZEC LOTTIE (CHEROKEE TRAIL); Sam Masten (Rock Canyon); GAIGE PRIM (GRANDVIEW); COLBEY ROSS (EAGLECREST); Tanner Ervin (Resurrection Christian)

Coach: Kent Grams (Rock Canyon)

BLUE TEAM (BOYS)

Jake Belknap (Mountain Vista); Braxton Bertolette (Fossil Ridge); Calvin Fugget (George Washington); Jon’il Fugget (George Washington); Jervay Green (George Washington); Kaison Hammonds (ThunderRidge); Corey Seng (ThunderRidge); David Simental (Pueblo West); Adam Thistlewood (Golden); Justin Engesser (Colorado Springs Christian)

Coach: Reggie Hammons (George Washington)