Boys Basketball: Ken Shaw set for induction into CHSAA Hall of Fame

Regis Jesuit boys basketball coach Ken Shaw is set to be inducted into the Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Jan. 24, 2018, at the Radisson Hotel-Denver Southeast. Shaw has won 309 games at two stops with Aurora programs and sits at 739 for his career. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | If there’s a prep athletic hall of fame anywhere in Colorado, chances are Ken Shaw is a part of it.

At least he will be as of Wednesday night, when he will add to his long list of accolades from a stellar coaching career with his induction in the Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame.

Just three years after the Colorado High School Coach Association enshrined him in its Hall of Fame, Shaw — the third-winningest boys basketball coach in Colorado history — will join eight others in the latest group to join the state governing body’s Hall of Fame, which began in 1989. The ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel-Denver Southeast in Aurora.

“Obviously getting into something like this, you have to have some longevity and win some games; more than that it is the relationships that you’ve had over the years with so many special people,” Shaw said.

“It seems like an individual accomplishment, but I look at it as a lot of people that have been involved in one way or another over the the 43 years I’ve been a head coach…When I got into coaching, it was never a goal where I said I wanted to get into the Hall of Fame, but it’s a nice recognition of your carer.

“I feel honored for sure.”

With his Regis Jesuit team off to a 12-4 start to the 2017-18 season, Shaw has a career coaching record of 739-245 (a .751 winning percentage) with stops in Aurora with the Raiders and Smoky Hill, plus time at Yuma, Sterling and Rocky Mountain High Schools. Shaw won state championships at Yuma and Sterling and guided Regis Jesuit to back-to-back-to-back Class 5A state crowns between 2008-11.

Shaw has picked up 309 career victories with Aurora programs (228 with Regis Jesuit, 82 with Smoky Hill) and passed milestones along the way, starting with win No. 500 on Jan. 12, 2007, with Smoky Hill. Regis Jesuit earned Shaw win No. 600 on Feb. 8, 2011, and win No. 700 on Jan. 5, 2015.

Former Overland tennis coach and athletic director Woodie Smith, center, is set to receive a Distinguished Service Award from the Colorado High School Activities Association at its Hall of Fame induction banquet on Jan. 24, 2018. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

With a new group of players coming in each season, Shaw has found a way to start fresh every season and doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.

“I don’t really have a timeline on how far I want to go,” Shaw said. “I just play it year by year. I’ve been fortunate to have good kids who are fun to work with and haven’t experienced many parent issues, which wears out some coaches. I really don’t have anything else better to do right now. I still enjoy being in the gym every day.”

Another veteran coach with Aurora ties — former Aurora Central boys soccer coach Kent Smith — is also in the induction class. Smith coached multiple sports at multiple schools (Boulder, Ponderosa, Highlands Ranch, La Veta and Alamosa) over a 53-year career that also included a stint guiding the Trojans.

Longtime Overland coach and athletic director Woodie Smith is also set to be honored with the Distinguished Service Award. Though retired, Smith still helps out with the Trailblazers’ boys and girls tennis programs.

The other members of CHSAA’s Hall of Fame Class of 2018 are: Tricia Bader Binford (Roaring Fork H.S.), Bobbie Brown-Vandenberg (Boulder H.S.), Jenny Coalson (Ellicott H.S.), Eldon “L.D.” Elarton (Lamar Schools), Don Kimble (Limon), Brian Richmond (Fort Collins) and Joe Silva (Fruita Monument H.S.).

When the induction is finished, the CHSAA Hall of Fame — which began in 1989 — will include 197 inductees, a number that includes student participants (68), coaches/sponsors (69), administrators (28), officials (17), service contributors (11) and teams (4).

The banquet is sold out.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

KEN SHAW’S COACHING RECORD IN AURORA

REGIS JESUIT (227-52)

2007-08: 19-8 (lost in Great 8 of 5A playoffs); 2008-09: 26-2 (won 5A state championship); 2009-10: 27-1 (won 5A state championship); 2010-11: 24-5 (won 5A state championship); 2011-12: 20-4 (lost in 2nd round of 5A playoffs); 2012-13: 21-5 (lost in Great 8 of 5A playoffs); 2013-14: 20-4 (lost in 2nd round of 5A playoffs); 2014-15: 23-3 (lost in Great 8 of 5A playoffs); 2015-16: 22-4 (lost in Great 8 of 5A playoffs); 2016-17: 13-12 (lost in 2nd round of 5A playoffs); 2017-18: 12-4 (to be determined)

SMOKY HILL (82-39)

2002-03: 7-13 (lost 1st round of 5A playoffs); 2003-04: 15-7 (lost in 3rd round of 5A playoffs); 2004-05: 17-9 (lost in 3rd round of 5A playoffs); 2005-06: 21-6 (lost in 5A semifinals); 2006-07: 22-4 (lost in 5A Sweet 16)