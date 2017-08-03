Blach pitches, powers Giants to win over A’s and split Bay Bridge Series

San Francisco Giants’ Ty Blach, left, is congratulated by Denard Span after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO | Ty Blach pitched eight strong innings and hit a three-run homer and Jarrett Parker had three hits and three RBIs in his first game back from the disabled list as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Oakland Athletics 11-2 on Thursday night.

The win gave the Giants a split of the four-game home-and-home Bay Bridge Series.

Blach (7-7) struck out four and gave up two runs, six hits and one walk. The 26-year-old left-hander threw 104 pitches. The Regis Jesuit High School graduate has pitched at least six innings in six straight starts.

Blach homered off Chris Smith in the fifth. His first career home run cleared the 399-foot sign in center field and extended an 8-1 lead.

The Giants combined for 13 hits as they spoiled the return of Oakland A’s starter Kendall Graveman (2-3).

Parker, who has been out since breaking his right clavicle crashing into a wall on April 15, was 3 for 5 with two doubles.

His two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the bottom of the first in which the Giants sent nine batters to the plate.

Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer – his 18th – capping a three-run inning in the second.