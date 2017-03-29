Baseball: Smoky Hill drops visit to Mountain Vista in six innings

Smoky Hill catcher Isaac Sprinkle, right, puts a tag down as Mountain Vista’s Drew Stahl slides into home plate during the third inning of the Buffaloes’ 13-3 loss in six innings to the Golden Eagles on March 29, 2017, at Mountain Vista High School. Stahl was called out as he tried to come home on a double steal. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

HIGHLANDS RANCH | Weather threatened the Smoky Hill’s visit to Mountain Vista Wednesday, but the Buffaloes got in some spring break baseball.

Coming of a one-run loss to Fort Collins, coach Bob Kennedy’s Smoky Hill team hoped to snapped a three-game losing skid, while the Golden Eagles sought to extend their undefeated start to the young season.

Mountain Vista pounded out 13 hits and scored 13 runs against a trio of Smoky Hill pitchers in a 13-3 victory over the Buffaloes in six innings.

Smoky Hill (1-5), meanwhile, managed just three hits, with senior Paddy Walsh collecting two of them. He drove in a run in the opening inning, then scored one after he singled in the fourth inning. Walsh and Julian Crook both came home on a Mountain Vista throwing error in a two-run rally for the Buffaloes.

The Golden Eagles reached Smoky Hill starting pitcher Danny McDermott for seven runs in the opening two innings and they went on to score at least one run in all six innings.

The Buffaloes continue a stretch of five straight road games with a visit to Douglas County at 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

MOUNTAIN VISTA 13, SMOKY HILL 3

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 100 200 — 3

Mtn. Vista 431 122 — 13

LP — Smoky Hill: Danny McDermott (2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, K). Smoky Hill hitting: Paddy Walsh 2-2, RBI, run; Colin Richey 1-1; Julian Crook 0-2, run; Israel Rodriguez 0-2, run; Ayden Grimble 0-3; Danny McDermott 0-3; Cam Kennedy 0-2; Chance Snyder 0-2; Isaac Sprinkle 0-2; Alan Velasquez 0-1; Tristan James 0-1; Spencer Macy 0-1; Jake Martin 0-1