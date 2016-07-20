Baseball: Regis Jesuit’s Caleb Sloan headed to Under Armour, Perfect Game All-American games in busy summer

Regis Jesuit senior-to-be pitcher Caleb Sloan has been selected to both the 2016 Under Armour and Perfect Game All-American contests. The Texas Christian University commitment has a big summer ahead after logging just 20 2/3 innings for the Raiders during the 2016 season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Regis Jesuit senior-to-be pitcher Caleb Sloan has had an eventful summer thus far, as he has committed to a top-notch college baseball program and been picked for a pair of prestigious All-American games.

A few weeks ago, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander made his verbal commitment to Texas Christian University and he was also selected for the 2016 Under Armour All-American Game, scheduled to be played July 23 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

On July 13, the 2016 Perfect Game All-American Game Classic rosters were revealed in an online Selection Show on MLB.com and Sloan was the only Colorado player picked. The Perfect Game All-American Class is scheduled for Aug. 14 in San Diego at Petco Park, the recent site of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

“I’m very excited, at the beginning of this season I didn’t know it was possible, but I’m really excited and blessed to be able to play in these games,” Sloan told the Sentinel.

“It’s been a very exciting summer,” he added.

Despite a relative lack of innings during the spring season — he logged just 20 2/3 innings, going 2-0 with a 3.73 ERA for Regis Jesuit as he pitched behind North Carolina signee Bo Weiss and Clemson recruit Travis Marr — Sloan had to impress scouts at showcases and in summer baseball and did just that.

Regis Jesuit senior-to-be Caleb Sloan said he added velocity and improved his slider, which has made him a better pitch. He’ll get a chance to put both on display in the Under Armour and Perfect Game All-American games this summer. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

He struck out more than a batter per inning for coach Matt Darr’s pitching-rich Raiders and credits a significant gain in velocity and the development of an effective slider as his keys to success.

Now, Sloan has a chance to do something former Regis Jesuit ace David Peterson — who is now at the University of Oregon — did in playing in both the Under Armour and Perfect Game contests. Peterson did both in 2013 and then got picked by the Boston Red Sox in the 28th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, opting to head to Oregon and try to improve his future draft stock.

Sloan has played with the Slammers Black Zavares team this summer and recently returned from a tournament in Georgia. Now, he’s headed off to Chicago to play in Saturday’s Under Armour All-American Game at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. The trip also includes workouts with Major League Baseball scouts and coaching from former players in addition to community service.

The MLB Network is set to air the game — which is in its ninth season — live at 4 p.m. ET, which features 40 of the country’s best players divided into American and National League teams.

“There’s going to be outstanding talent there, talented I’ve probably never seen before,” Sloan said. “It’s going to be a good test for me to see where I am and I am really excited. Playing on the big league field is the biggest thing we can do.”

Sloan was also honored to be picked for the Perfect Game All-American Classic, which is set to be played on the home field of the San Diego Padres, Petco Park, which just played host to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The Perfect Game contest will air at 6 p.m. MT Aug. 14 on MLB Network.

Even bigger, Sloan also knows where he will play and pitch at the college level, as he gave his verbal pledge to Texas Christian, which has made the College World Series for three straight seasons. The Horned Frogs — who were eliminated by eventual NCAA champion Coastal Carolina — finished the 2016 season 49-18.

“The baseball program there is amazing, but also the academics are great and I’ll always be able to fall back on an education from Texas Christian,” Sloan said. “Also, my whole family is from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so it will be great to be down there with all of them.”

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel