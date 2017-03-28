Baseball: Aurora Central holds off Fort Lupton to match 2016 win total

Aurora Central shortstop Steve Betancourt, center, chases down Fort Lupton baserunner Andy Segovia (11) during a rundown after a pickoff during the Trojans’ 4-3 non-league baseball win over the Bluedevils on March 27, 2017, at Aurora Central High School. Betancourt eventually tagged out Segovia on the play. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora Central baseball team is clearly making progress.

The Trojans won just two games last season and suffered one of their losses to Fort Lupton by 18 runs.

On Monday, coach Brian Mullen’s Aurora Central team ended up on the winning side against the Bluedevils with a 4-3 victory that gave the program its second win just five games into the new season.

Junior left-handed starting pitcher Osvaldo Dominguez scattered eight hits and allowed three earned runs over six innings and worked out of trouble on several occasions for the Trojans (2-3), which got a save from senior Chris Alvarado with a scoreless seventh.

Aurora Central scored four times in the first two innings of a game rescheduled from Friday due to weather.

Colby Craft drove in a run and scored a run, while Raul Vasquez also picked up an RBI and Tyjon Linzy, Steve Betancourt and Sergio Cazarez all came across the plate for the Trojans, who had two-run rallies in the first and second innings against Fort Lupton starting pitcher John Howard.

The Bluedevils (4-3) got aggressive on the basepaths and stole several bases during a two-run rally in the third inning, then got one more back against Dominguez in the sixth inning. Alvarado pitched a clean inning in relief to finish the game.

AURORA CENTRAL 4, FORT LUPTON 3



Score by innings (r-h-e):

Fort Lupton 002 001 0 — 3 8 4

Aur. Central 220 000 x — 4 8 0

WP — Aurora Central: Osvaldo Dominguez (6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). LP — Fort Lupton: John Howard (2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Save — Aurora Central: Chris Alvarado (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Aurora Central hitting: Colby Craft 1-3, RBI, run; Raul Vasquez 1-3, RBI; Tyjon Linzy 1-2, run; Seth Turpin 1-3; Jesse Salcido 1-3; Steve Betancourt 0-3, run; Sergio Cazarez 0-2, run; Ociel Reyna 0-2