Aurora’s all-time Gatorade Player of Year winners by sport

Smoky Hill graduate Blake Yount was named Gatorade’s Colorado Player of Year for the 2015 boys track & field season. Yount is one of Aurora’s 29 all-time winners of Gatorade POY awards across multiple sports. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | A list of all the prep athletes from Aurora high schools who have won at least one Colorado Gatorade Player of Year award since the organization began honoring the best in each state 31 years ago. Some sports have just been added in recent years:

AURORA’S ALL-TIME COLORADO GATORADE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

FOOTBALL (5): Jaleel Awini, Rangeview (2011); Zach Latimer, Gateway (2002); Damian Brown, Eaglecrest (1995); Scott Bentley, Overland (1993); Ernest Williams, Rangeview (1990)

VOLLEYBALL (4): Shannon Webb, Cherokee Trail (2016); Lauren VanOrden, Grandview (2008); Rachel Holloway, Smoky Hill (2005); Ashley Nu’u, Smoky Hill (2003)

GIRLS SOCCER: Beth West, Grandview (2008)

BOYS SOCCER (2): Miguel Rosales, Smoky Hill (2007 & 2006); Brian Mullan, Regis Jesuit (1997)

BOYS BASKETBALL (3): Bud Thomas, Regis Jesuit (2010 & 2009); Ben Baum, Eaglecrest (1993); Colbey Ross, Eaglecrest (2016)

GIRLS BASKETBALL (3): Michaela Onyenwere, Grandview (2015 & 2016); Justine Hall, Regis Jesuit (2014); Diani Akigbogun, Regis Jesuit (2013)

BASEBALL (2): Max George, Regis Jesuit (2014); Greg Bird, Grandview (2011)

BOYS TRACK & FIELD (5): Blake Yount, Smoky Hill (2015); Jeremy Rankin, Overland (2007); Ryan Deak, Smoky Hill (2004); Brent Vaughn, Smoky Hill (2003); Pat Manson, Aurora Central (1986)

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD (3): Ana Holland, Regis Jesuit (2013); Megan Kaltenbach, Smoky Hill (2003, 2002 & 2001); Trina Edmond, Aurora Central (1989)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Brie Oakley, Grandview (2017)