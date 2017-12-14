Aurora sports scoreboard, 12.13.17

Smoky Hill senior Kyle Cabs (24) defends George Washington’s Jon’il Fugett near midcourt during the first half of the Buffaloes’ 61-52 non-league boys basketball win over the Patriots on Dec. 13, 2017, at Smoky Hill High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boulder 49, Aurora Central 43

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 9 3 16 15 — 43

Boulder 13 8 10 18 — 49

Aurora Central points: Tylor Williams 14, Michael Thompson 10, Jabea Tilong 10, Trusean Vann 5, Jayden Robinson 4

Cherokee Trail 58, Rangeview 48

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 5 10 16 17 — 48

Cher. Trail 10 11 19 18 — 58

Rangeview points: Ryan Ongala 16, Joduan Dotson 9, Devin Collins 8, Ayden Clayton 5, Christopher Speller 4, Isaiah Hayes 3, DJ Pigford 2, Christian Speller 1

Smoky Hill 61, George Washington 52

Score by quarters:

Geo. Washington 11 8 18 15 — 52

Smoky Hill 14 13 13 21 — 61

Smoky Hill points: Kenny Foster 15, Quinten Rock 15, John Harge 13, Will Becker 6, Kyle Cabs 6, Eric Williams 4, Muu Muwwakkil 2

Vista PEAK 66, Centaurus 50

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 14 13 23 16 — 66

Centaurus 13 9 20 8 — 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Castle View 73, Cherokee Trail 29

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 4 7 6 12 — 29

Castle View 15 25 13 20 — 73

Cherokee Trail points: Angel Neyland 7, Dominique Rodriguez 6, Yolanda Fason 5, Abbie Sparks 5, Destinee Paulk 4, Delaney McLelland 2

Centaurus 52, Vista PEAK 48

Score by quarters:

Centaurus 8 12 15 17 — 52

Vista PEAK 16 9 10 13 — 48

Vista PEAK points: Denali Hughes 20, Kaya Evans 10, Brooklyn Grieve 8, Mellisa Cooke 4, Jordan Quinn 3

Grandview 77, Dakota Ridge 34

Score by quarters:

Grandview 25 25 15 12 — 77

Dakota Ridge 4 10 17 3 — 34

Regis Jesuit 54, Fairview 41

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 12 10 18 14 — 54

Fairview 11 10 6 14 — 41

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest 63, Mullen 12

106 pounds: Caeleb Knoll (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Alias Quinones (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 120 pounds: Buddy Rockwell Anderson (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 126 pounds: Aaron Z Gonales (Mullen) dec. Joshua Um (Eaglecrest), 8-4; 132 pounds: Morgan George (Eaglecrest) pinned Nick Machock (Mullen), 0:49; 138 pounds: Jimmie McClelland (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 145 pounds: Devan Brown (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 152 pounds: Dimitris Flores (Mullen) dec. Tyler Maccagnan (Eaglecrest), 5-4; 160 pounds: Tanner Anderson (Eaglecrest) dec. Cole Nading (Mullen), 8-5; 170 pounds: Sebastian Campos (Mullen) pinned Matthew East (Eaglecrest), 0:24; 182 pounds: Micah Sterling (Eaglecrest) pinned Patrick Graham (Mullen), 0:34; 195 pounds: Joseph George (Eaglecrest) pinned Max Thenell (Mullen), 1:42; 220 pounds: Thomas Nguyen (Eaglecrest) won by forfeit; 285 pounds: Osman Yigit Topuz (Eaglecrest) pinned Isaiah Rio (Mullen), 2:46

Ponderosa 63, Regis Jesuit 18

170 pounds: Enoch Hetzel (Ponderosa) pinned Thomas Cassidy (Regis Jesuit), 1:27; 182 pounds: Hayes Ward (Regis Jesuit) pinned Jason Portillo (Ponderosa), 0:47; 195 pounds: Jayden Woodruff (Ponderosa) won by forfeit; 220 pounds: Trevor Seale (Ponderosa) pinned Spencer Aye (Regis Jesuit), 1:05; 285 pounds: Cohlton Schultz (Ponderosa) pinned Ben Coffey (Regis Jesuit), 0:50; 106 pounds: Jaron Mahler (Ponderosa) won by forfeit; 113 pounds: Jack Garza (Ponderosa) pinned Sean Gilhooly (Regis Jesuit), 0:43; 120 pounds: Cliff Pinkerton (Regis Jesuit) pinned Baylie Koonce (Ponderosa), 1:42; 126 pounds: Colin Mathews (Ponderosa) dec. Joey Weber (Regis Jesuit), 6-4; 132 pounds: Traevin Osborn (Ponderosa) pinned Regis Jesuit, 0:49; 138 pounds: Antonio Segura (Regis Jesuit) pinned Jacob Garner (Ponderosa), 0:35; 145 pounds: Nolan Owens (Ponderosa) won by forfeit; 152 pounds: Kayden Johnson (Ponderosa) pinned Ben Avenitis (Regis Jesuit), 0:57; 160 pounds: Parker Benekas (Ponderosa) pinned Isaac Barbosa (Regis Jesuit), 1:14