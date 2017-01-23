Aurora roundup (Jan. 23, 2017): Raptors win at Denver East, Aurora Central boys get in win column

Gateway’s Florencio Aguilar lines up a jump shot as Aurora Central’s Shiquon Johnson (22) defends during the first half of the Olys’ 39-33 win over the Trojans in a Unified basketball game between the two Aurora Public Schools programs Jan. 23, 2017, at Gateway High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

DENVER | The Eaglecrest boys basketball team didn’t need a dramatic last-second shot to get another quality victory Monday night.

The Raptors — who won a Centennial League thriller against Smoky Hill with Colbey Ross’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer three days earlier — went on to the road to a difficult place to play at Denver East and methodically pulled away in crunch time for an impressive 55-47 victory in a battle of Class 5A powers.

Ross tallied 17 points and fellow senior Ikenna Ozor contributed 11 points as Eaglecrest improved to 12-3 overall with its third win in a row against the Angels, who dropped to 10-5.

In a game that was tied at halftime and after three quarters saw the lead changed hands several times in the final period, with the Raptors going in front for good with just over two minutes remaining.

While Eaglecrest picked up its 12 win, Aurora Central picked up its first.

The Trojans had three single-digit losses — including a triple overtime loss to Greeley West and a one-point defeat against Westminster — but hadn’t been able to give new coach Rob Harrison a victory until they pulled out a 63-59 victory at Adams City.

Sophomore Michael Thompson had a monster night with 16 points and 16 rebounds, while seniors R’Ron Fisher and Larry Thomas contributed 13 points apiece in the victory. Fisher pulled down 10 rebounds and Thomas dished out eight assists as well to aid Aurora Central’s cause.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

In a highly competitive game between Aurora Public Schools Unified programs, Gateway topped Aurora Central 39-33 on its home floor.

The Olys won the first Adapted Athletics tournament at the Gold Crown Field House last week.