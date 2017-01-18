Aurora roundup (Jan. 17, 2017): City boys hoops teams open EMAC play with a bang; pins a plenty on mats for Aurora wrestlers

Regis Jesuit senior Brian Hodes, top, works on Chaparral’s Carsen Keller during the first period of a 152-pound match during a Continental League wrestling dual between the Raiders and Wolverines on Jan. 17, 2017, at Regis Jesuit High School. Hodes posted a 13-3 major decision victory in Regis Jesuit’s 58-24 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The non-conference portion of the season produced some frustration for Aurora boys basketball teams, but the opening of East Metro Athletic Conference play Tuesday was agreeable to the local teams.

Any frustration Rangeview felt over a string of recent close losses came out with an 81-33 dismantling of Thornton to begin EMAC play.

Coach Shawn Palmer’s Raiders (5-7, 1-0) scored 30 points in the second quarter to build a 32-point lead at halftime and cruised to a win with all 12 players on the roster scoring at least one point.

Senior Matthew Johnson led Rangeview with 23 points, while senior Donyvan Jackson and junior Ryan Ongala added 13 points apiece.

Vista PEAK also posted a decisive opening EMAC victory by doubling up Adams City 72-35 on the road.

Coach Gary Childress’ Bison (10-2, 1-0) exploded for 31 points in the opening quarter to take a commanding 26-point lead and outscored the Eagles (4-9, 0-2) in every subsequent quarter for their second-largest margin of victory, trailing only a 50-point win over Fort Morgan.

Another balanced effort for Vista PEAK saw senior Marquise Johnson score 14 points, while senior Tre Early added 12 and junior Te’Rae Johnson chipped in 10.

In other EMAC play, Hinkley picked up its first win of the season with a 73-62 victory over visiting Northglenn, while Aurora Central remains in search of its first victory after a road loss at Prairie View. Senior Larry Thomas led all Aurora players on the night with 33 points, but coach Rob Harrison’s Trojans fell 97-69.

Regis Jesuit found itself down by 17 points after just one quarter on the road at Rock Canyon and went on to drop a 67-38 decision in Continental League play.

Coach Ken Shaw’s Raiders finished just 2-for-19 from 3-point range were held to their lowest offensive output of the season — their previous fewest points was 53 in a loss to Lakewood — to drop to 6-7 overall and 0-2 in the league.

Sophomore Jamil Safieddine scored 11 points to pace Regis Jesuit, while junior Sam Bannec added nine.

Gateway dropped a 65-40 decision to Legend in non-league play.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Vista PEAK girls found the EMAC to their liking as well with a decision 85-28 home victory over Adams City.

Coach Jim Bartok’s Bison had lost six of their last eight games coming in, but piled up 41 points in the opening two quarters and tacked on 31 more in the third quarter alone to improve to 5-6 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Hinkley snapped a three-game losing streak with a 39-37 EMAC road victory at Northglenn.

Coach Harry Sledge’s Thunderbirds built a cushion in the second and third periods, then held on to beat the Norse and improve to 5-6 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Aurora Central fell to 0-11 overall and 0-2 in EMAC play with an 81-17 defeat the hands of visiting Prairie View, which held coach Anten Sakagawa’s team to single digits in each quarter.

Regis Jesuit played its fifth game in five days — following four games in Brooklyn, New York, at the Rose Classic Super Jam — and recorded a 73-26 home victory over Rock Canyon.

Sophomore Francesca Belibi poured in 24 points, while junior Noelle Cahill added 15 and junior Emma Wrede nine for coach Carl Mattei’s Raiders, who improved to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in Continental League play.

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail received four forfeits and also won five matches by fall for a 54-27 Centennial League dual match victory at Mullen.

Abel Ambriz at 132 pounds recorded the first pin for the Cougars and was followed Jayvaughn Jackson (152), Josh Richardson (160), Sean Salak (182) and Connor Davis (110).

Regis Jesuit celebrated Senior Night and Alumni Night with a 58-24 Continental League dual match victory over visiting Chaparral in a match that saw seven forfeits in all.

All four of the Raiders’ seniors were victorious as Brian Butler won by fall at 132 pounds, Brian Hodes collected a major decision victory at 152 pounds and Brandon Minear won by fall at 160 pounds and Michael Haney received a forfeit at 145 pounds.

Brody McGah had the pin of the night for Regis Jesuit, as he trailed Chaparral’s Aaron Pacheco for the entire match and nearly got pinned, but managed to get a reversal and pin Pachecho with just 10 seconds remaining. Drew Shively (138 pounds) also won by pin for the Raiders.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Regis Jesuit honored a significant senior class, then went on to a 208-108 Continental League dual meet victory over visiting Rock Canyon.

The Raiders came in No. 5 in the latest 5A rankings released earlier in the day by PrepSwimCo.com with a four-point margin over the sixth-place Jaguars, but coach Nick Frasersmith’s team used incredible depth to win handily.

Senior Samantha Smith won the 50 yard freestyle and anchored the victorious 200 and 400 yard freestyle relay teams, while fellow senior Isabella Schultze touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle and also swam legs on the two freestyle relays. Juniors Anne Marie Kenny (diving) and Grae Patterson (200 freestyle), sophomore Izzie Capra (100 butterfly) and freshman Jada Surrell-Norwood (100 breaststroke) also posted wins for Regis Jesuit.

Rangeview edged Brighton 94-92 in a tight EMAC dual.

Coach Peter Gerard’s Raiders remained undefeated in league dual meets with just two remaining in the season.