Aurora roundup (Feb. 4, 2017): Raiders fall to Legend in OT, Bison edged by point in mat finale

AURORA | The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team clawed its way back in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s Continental League clash with Legend to send the game to overtime.

The visiting Raiders erased an eight-point deficit to the Titans in the final period, but Legend outscored them 12-1 in the extra period to post a 59-48 victory, the first win for the young program over Regis Jesuit.

Junior Elijah Martinez scored 16 points to lead the way for coach Ken Shaw’s Raiders, who went just 4-for-24 from behind the 3-point line as they had a two-game winning streak snapped. Sophomores Jamil Safieddine and Matt Wheelock added 13 and nine points, respectively, as Regis Jesuit fell t0 9-9 overall and 3-3 in the Continental League.

In EMAC play, Rangeview and Hinkley posted victories. (Full Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, here)

Riding the play of the inside tandem of freshman Christian Speller and junior Ryan Ongala, the Raiders built a 26-7 lead after just one quarter against visiting Aurora Central and cruised to an 85-39 home victory. (Full recap and box score, here)

Senior Matthew Johnson put the capper on his 21-point night with a breakaway dunk to open the fourth quarter for coach Shawn Palmer’s Rangeview team (11-7, 6-0 in EMAC) and was joined in double figures by Speller (17) and Ongala (12), who also combined for 16 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Senior R’Ron Fisher led the way for coach Rob Harrison’s Aurora Central team (1-17, 1-5) with 11 points, while senior Larry Thomas added seven.

Hinkley snapped a three-game losing streak with a 57-33 victory against visiting Adams City, which helped coach Calvin Kelley’s Thunderbirds stay in contention in the EMAC.

The victory improved Hinkley to 4-1 in league play and 4-12 overall.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Regis Jesuit girls blew past visiting Legend 64-27 in Continental League play.

Coach Carl Mattei’s Raiders limited the Trojans to two points in each of the first two quarters for a 32-4 lead at halftime and finished off their fifth win in their past six games.

Sophomore Fran Belibi scored 14 points, junior Emma Wrede added 13 and sophomore Sidney Weigand contributed 10 as Regis Jesuit improved to 13-6 overall and 5-1 in league play.

The Rangeview girls also posted a lopsided victory against Aurora Central, as coach Lamont Weddle’s team led from start to finish in a 74-14 win.

Six Raiders scored at least eight points apiece for the Raiders, who moved to 7-0 atop the EMAC standings. LeShawn Love led the way with 12 points, while Shaunte Ford and Aaliyah Smith went for 11 apiece as Rangeview got to 11-9 overall.

Coach Anten Sakagawa’s Trojans dropped to 0-17 and 0-6 in league play.

WRESTLING

The Vista PEAK wrestling team nearly celebrated senior night with a dual match victory against visiting Valor Christian, but ended up with a 40-39 defeat in its dual finale.

Coach David Benedict’s Bison built an 11-point lead with two matches remaining, but the Eagles posted first-period pins at both 138 and 145 pounds to rally to victory.

Vista PEAK got wins by fall from Tristan Curtis (126 pounds), Seth Abeyta (132) and Xavier Chism (152), while Jayden Smith won the match of the night at 182 pounds.

Ranked No. 9 in Class 4A by On The Mat, Smith claimed a 5-2 decision over Valor Christian’s Adam Church, who came in ranked No. 11.

The Bison compete in the EMAC Championship tournament on Saturday at Adams City. (Full Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, here)

GIRLS SWIMMING

League championship meets got underway in three locations, as the four Aurora Public Schools programs (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley and Rangeview) competed in the EMAC Championships prelims at Gateway, while Regis Jesuit swam in the prelims of the Continental “A” League Championships at Heritage and Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill got started with prelims of the Centennial “A” League Championships at Arapahoe.

The meets continue with finals on Saturday, with the EMAC slated to begin at 12:30 p.m., the Continental League at 2 p.m. and the Centennial League at 3 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team finished a Foothills Conference sweep of Denver East with a 6-2 victory at Family Sports Center.

Coach Jeff Mielnicki’s team tuned up for Saturday’s showdown with Regis Jesuit by scoring two goals in each period to beat the Angels, who the Bruins defeated 3-0 in their first meeting.

Cherry Creek had six different goal scorers, as Danny Taggart (Grandview) tallied along with Gage Blatter, Conor Heathershaw, Colton Holub, Henry Raabe and Jamie Stokes. Billy Bostwick (Eaglecrest) and Joe Whitmore (Smoky Hill) were among seven plays with an assist.

Freshman goaltender Dylan Romanow (Cherokee Trail) made 10 saves in the win.

