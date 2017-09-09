Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.8.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 8, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Eaglecrest 38, ThunderRidge 13
Hinkley 28, Thornton 18
Score by quarters:
Thornton 0 0 6 12 — 18
Hinkley 14 7 7 0 — 28
Hinkley highlights: Calvin Pope 3 rushing touchdowns, J.J. Lee rushing touchdown
Grandview 34, Legacy 0
Score by quarters:
Grandview 13 8 13 0 — 34
Legacy 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mead 52, Vista PEAK 13
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 0 0 0 13 — 13
Mead 17 28 7 0 — 52
Vista PEAK highlights: Tyrese Bailey rushing touchdown; Derrick Smashum passing touchdown; Dudley Conner receiving touchdown
Mullen 40, Regis Jesuit 39
Northglenn 31, Aurora Central 24
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 13, Castle View 10
Score by innings:
Castle View 004 401 1 — 10
Cherokee Trail 312 016 x — 13
Eaglecrest 10, Chaparral 3
Green Mountain 12, Rangeview 2
Dave Sanders Memorial
Smoky Hill 8, Lakewood 5
Score by innings:
Lakewood 201 110 0 — 5
Smoky Hill 112 010 3 — 8
WP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Emilie Roberts 3-3, HR, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Yasmine Ybarra 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, run; Jahlisa Klear 2-3, 2B, 2 runs; Cameron Lyons 2-3, run; Kayla Banks 2-4, run; Gwen Cameron 1-2, RBI; Emily Botkin 1-3, RBI
Smoky Hill 15, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Score by innings:
Ftn-Ft. Carson 000 00 — 0
Smoky Hill (11)02 20 — 15
WP — Smoky Hill: Emilie Roberts (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Jahlisa Klear 3-3, RBI, 2 runs; Kayla Banks 3-4, RBI, run; Emilie Roberts 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Cameron Lyons 2-3, 2B, 2 runs; Jordan Espinosa 2-2, 2 runs; Kailen Theel 1-2, RBI, run; Natalie Rotondo 1-1, 2 RBI, run; Emily Botkin 1-2, 2B, RBI, run; Lexi Hassemer run;
Grand Junction Central 11, Smoky Hill 4
Score by innings (r-h-e):
GJ Central 003 151 1 — 11 14 1
Smoky Hill 202 000 0 — 4 6 1
LP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (5 2/3 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Emilie Roberts 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Cameron Lyons 1-3; Yasmine Ybarra 1-3; Kayla Banks 1-3; Paige Wood 1-4; Jordan Espinosa run
Thomas Jefferson Tournament
Regis Jesuit 5, Kennedy 4
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Regis Jesuit 012 200 0 — 5 5 4
Kennedy 001 003 0 — 4 6 5