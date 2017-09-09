Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.8.17

Smoky Hill senior Emilie Roberts smiles as she heads home to score during the fourth inning of the Buffaloes’ 15-0 win over Fountain-Fort Carson in the Dave Sanders Memorial Softball Tournament on Sept. 8, 2017, at the Aurora Sports Park. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 8, 2017:

FOOTBALL

Eaglecrest 38, ThunderRidge 13

Hinkley 28, Thornton 18

Score by quarters:

Thornton 0 0 6 12 — 18

Hinkley 14 7 7 0 — 28

Hinkley highlights: Calvin Pope 3 rushing touchdowns, J.J. Lee rushing touchdown

Grandview 34, Legacy 0

Score by quarters:

Grandview 13 8 13 0 — 34

Legacy 0 0 0 0 — 0

Mead 52, Vista PEAK 13

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 0 0 0 13 — 13

Mead 17 28 7 0 — 52

Vista PEAK highlights: Tyrese Bailey rushing touchdown; Derrick Smashum passing touchdown; Dudley Conner receiving touchdown

Mullen 40, Regis Jesuit 39

Northglenn 31, Aurora Central 24

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 13, Castle View 10

Score by innings:

Castle View 004 401 1 — 10

Cherokee Trail 312 016 x — 13

Eaglecrest 10, Chaparral 3

Green Mountain 12, Rangeview 2

Dave Sanders Memorial

Smoky Hill 8, Lakewood 5

Score by innings:

Lakewood 201 110 0 — 5

Smoky Hill 112 010 3 — 8

WP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Emilie Roberts 3-3, HR, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Yasmine Ybarra 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, run; Jahlisa Klear 2-3, 2B, 2 runs; Cameron Lyons 2-3, run; Kayla Banks 2-4, run; Gwen Cameron 1-2, RBI; Emily Botkin 1-3, RBI

Smoky Hill 15, Fountain-Fort Carson 0

Score by innings:

Ftn-Ft. Carson 000 00 — 0

Smoky Hill (11)02 20 — 15

WP — Smoky Hill: Emilie Roberts (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Jahlisa Klear 3-3, RBI, 2 runs; Kayla Banks 3-4, RBI, run; Emilie Roberts 2-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Cameron Lyons 2-3, 2B, 2 runs; Jordan Espinosa 2-2, 2 runs; Kailen Theel 1-2, RBI, run; Natalie Rotondo 1-1, 2 RBI, run; Emily Botkin 1-2, 2B, RBI, run; Lexi Hassemer run;

Grand Junction Central 11, Smoky Hill 4

Score by innings (r-h-e):

GJ Central 003 151 1 — 11 14 1

Smoky Hill 202 000 0 — 4 6 1

LP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (5 2/3 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Emilie Roberts 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Cameron Lyons 1-3; Yasmine Ybarra 1-3; Kayla Banks 1-3; Paige Wood 1-4; Jordan Espinosa run

Thomas Jefferson Tournament

Regis Jesuit 5, Kennedy 4

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Regis Jesuit 012 200 0 — 5 5 4

Kennedy 001 003 0 — 4 6 5