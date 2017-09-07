Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.7.17

Grandview catcher Elly Smith, left, awaits a throw home that arrives just too late to catch Chatfield’s Isabelle DiNapoli, who scored a run to put the Chargers in front during the fifth inning of a non-league softball game on Sept. 7, 2017, at Grandview High School. The Wolves lost 8-6. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017:

FOOTBALL

Cherokee Trail 33, Denver East 0

Horizon 40, Overland 0

Score by quarters:

Horizon 17 7 7 9 — 40

Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0

Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert 87 yards rushing; Luis Ruiz 23 yards passing

Mountain Vista 52, Rangeview 24

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Rangeview, 3-0

Lewis-Palmer def. Grandview 25-16, 20-25, 25-9, 25-16

BOYS SOCCER

Castle View 5, Regis Jesuit 2

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 2 0 — 2

Castle View 3 2 — 5

Gateway 5, Dakota Ridge 0

Score by halves:

Dakota Ridge 0 0 — 0

Gateway 3 2 — 5

Gateway goals: Frank Gomez, Josh Guzman, Andranik Sanabria, Juan Simental, Jose Calzada Sanchez. Gateway assists: Joey Patterson 2, Ofori Frimpong, Guzman, Carlos Larios. Gateway saves: Alejandro Gonzalez (4 shots on goal-4 saves), Erick Torres (2 shots on goal-2 saves)

Grandview 8, Adams City 1

Score by halves:

Adams City 1 0 — 1

Grandview 3 5 — 8

Grandview goals: Angelo Mujica 3, Jaime Luna, Tedj Mennana, Zach Mercier, Josh Pyle, Jackson Tomiyama. Grandview assists: Raymond Jackson 3, Kyle Hernandez, Mennana, Pyle, AJ Watters. Grandview saves: Cobi Wood (2 shots on goal-2 saves), Eddie St. Martin (2 shots on goal-1 save)

Smoky Hill 7, Columbine 2

Vista PEAK 5, Bear Creek 1

Score by halves:

Bear Creek 0 1 — 1

Vista PEAK 3 2 — 5

SOFTBALL

Chatfield 8, Grandview 6

Rangeview 21, Hinkley 0 (3 inn.)

Score by innings:

Rangeview 3(10)8 — 21

Hinkley 000 — 0

WP — Rangeview: Tiffany Smith (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Rangeview hitting: Katiana Williams 2-3, 2 RBI; Jessica Hankins 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Yamilet Corral 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Yamil Corral 1-4, 2 RBI, 4 runs; Sarah Hankins 2 RBI, 2 runs; Jessica Lohman RBI; Ivy Robinson RBI, 2 runs; Kyrah De La Paz run; Mireya Marquez 2 runs

BOYS TENNIS

ARAPAHOE 5, GRANDVIEW 2

No. 1 singles — Tyler Landen (Arapahoe) def. ZACH SCOTT (GRANDVIEW), 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 singles — ILIJAH BAILEY (GRANDVIEW) def. Jared Green (Arapahoe), 7-6 (4), 6-2; No. 3 singles — MATTHEW YAN (GRANDVIEW) def. Jay Kikkeri (Arapahoe), 6-1, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Kirk Zieser/Nick Stephenson (Arapahoe) def. YOUSUF HASSAN/MATAS SUZIDELIS (GRANDVIEW), 6-3, 6-7 (3), 10-4; No. 2 doubles — AJ Nelson/Chase Wern (Arapahoe) def. SPENCER MARSHALL/ERIC SHIN (GRANDVIEW), 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Jacob Lobb/Ryan Wood (Arapahoe) def. DANIEL CIERASZYNSKI/BRIAN KIM (GRANDVIEW), 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Jake Wilcox/Ian Gienger (Arapahoe) def. RISHI WAGH/JAMES NOH (GRANDVIEW), 6-0, 6-1

REGIS JESUIT 4, GRAND JUNCTION 3

No. 1 singles — Cal Hegstrom (Grand Junction) def. KOSTA GARGER (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 singles — Cameron Weckerly (Grand Junction) def. PHILLIP ALBRIGHT (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Luke Aubert (Grand Junction) def. CHRIS DIAB (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — PATRICK SEBY/WILL DENNEN (REGIS JESUIT) def. Max Nikkari/Riley King (Grand Junction), 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — EMILIO GONZALEZ-CRUZ/EVAN NUSS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Tommy Mahre/Brandon Miller (Grand Junction), 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — MATT MCCARTHY/GABE CALDWELL-NEPVEUX (REGIS JESUIT) def. Max Weckerly/Joseph Hirschbuhl (Grand Junction), 6-3, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — MATTHEW MAHONEY/JAMES O’CONNOR (REGIS JESUIT) def. Matt Carbajal/Devin Zunich (Grand Junction), 6-0, 6-0

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 2, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 0 2 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Bridget Kennedy 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Regan Cadieux 2.