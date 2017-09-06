Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.6.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS SOCCER
Vista PEAK 4, Denver West 3 (OT)
Score by halves:
Denver West 0 3 0 — 3
Vista PEAK 1 2 1 — 4
Vista PEAK goals: Noah Karwacki, Hunter Carroll, Christian Magana (GWG)
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 12, Dakota Ridge 10
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 301 052 1 — 12
Dakota Ridge 005 001 4 — 10
Evergreen 16, Vista PEAK 1 (4 inn.)
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Vista PEAK 000 1 — 1 3 5
Evergreen 871 x — 16 15 1
LP — Vista PEAK: Ayla Davis (2 IP, 18 H, 16 R, 14 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Braedyn Martin 2-2, 2B; Mayra Valencia 1-2, RBI
Legend 12, Regis Jesuit 6
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 100 320 0 — 6
Legend 313 320 x — 12
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 1, Liberty 0
Score by halves:
Grandview 0 1 — 1
Liberty 0 0 — 0