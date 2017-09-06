Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.6.17

Vista PEAK’s Steven Cano, center, and Noah Karwacki, behind, go up to try to get a header on a corner kick serve that got through the hands of Denver West’s goalkeeper during the first half of the Bison’s 4-3 overtime win over the Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2017, at Vista PEAK Prep. Karwacki poked in the loose ball for the first goal of the game. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017:

BOYS SOCCER

Vista PEAK 4, Denver West 3 (OT)

Score by halves:

Denver West 0 3 0 — 3

Vista PEAK 1 2 1 — 4

Vista PEAK goals: Noah Karwacki, Hunter Carroll, Christian Magana (GWG)

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 12, Dakota Ridge 10

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 301 052 1 — 12

Dakota Ridge 005 001 4 — 10

Evergreen 16, Vista PEAK 1 (4 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Vista PEAK 000 1 — 1 3 5

Evergreen 871 x — 16 15 1

LP — Vista PEAK: Ayla Davis (2 IP, 18 H, 16 R, 14 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Braedyn Martin 2-2, 2B; Mayra Valencia 1-2, RBI

Legend 12, Regis Jesuit 6

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 100 320 0 — 6

Legend 313 320 x — 12

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview 1, Liberty 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 1 — 1

Liberty 0 0 — 0