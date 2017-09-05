Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.5.17

Grandview’s Ransom Hall (18) and Hinkley’s Alejandro Gomez (16) chase down a loose ball near midfield during the first half of an all-Aurora non-league boys soccer contest on Sept. 5, 2017, at Stutler Bowl in Greenwood Village. Ransom scored the lone goal of the game to give the Wolves a 1-0 win. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Boulder def. Gateway 25-9, 25-14, 25-12

Cherokee Trail def. Denver East, 3-1

Lakewood def. Eaglecrest 21-25, 8-25, 25-23, 25-9, 15-11

Mullen def. Regis Jesuit 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9

Smoky Hill def. Doherty, 3-1

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 3, George Washington 0

Score by halves:

Geo. Washington 0 0 — 0

Cherokee Trail 1 2 — 3

Eaglecrest 7, Poudre 0

Grandview 1, Hinkley 0

Score by halves:

Hinkley 0 0 — 0

Grandview 1 0 — 1

Grandview goal: Ransom Hall. Grandview assist: Jaime Luna. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (3 shots on goal-3 saves)

Mountain Range 2, Aurora Central 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Mtn. Range 0 1 1 — 2

Aur. Central 0 1 0 — 1

Aurora Central goal: Jose Omar Mejia. Aurora Central assist: Orlin Castro. Aurora Central saves: Gabriel Torres (3 shots on goal-1 save)

Regis Jesuit 5, Adams City 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 4 — 5

Adams City 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Grayson Lombardo 2, Cole Blake, Colin Giardino, John Krupanszky. Regis Jesuit assists: Giardino 2, Harkins Lord.

ThunderRidge 5, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

ThunderRidge 0 5 — 5

SOFTBALL

Brighton 18, Rangeview 0

Score by innings:

Rangeview 000 0 — 0

Brighton 6(10)2 x — 18

LP — Rangeview: Yamilet Corral (2 IP, 7 H, 16 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 K)

Eaglecrest 7, Fossil Ridge 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Fossil Ridge 002 000 0 — 2 7 1

Eaglecrest 000 403 x — 7 11 1

Northglenn 19, Hinkley 0

Regis Jesuit 4, Smoky Hill 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill 000 001 0 — 1 6 1

Regis Jesuit 000 004 x — 4 6 1

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Emilie Roberts 2-3, 2 3B, RBI; Emily Botkin 2-3; Jahlisa Klear 1-3, run; Kayla Banks 1-3; Lexis Hassemer 1-2. Regis Jesuit hitting: Kilee Stortz 1-2, RBI; Racher Dermer 1-3, RBI; Jackie Cal 1-3, RBI; Carlie Jo Caldwell 1-3, RBI, run; Rebekah Hale 1-3, run; Izzy Macias run; Caroline Soro run

Thornton 16, Aurora Central 0

Score by innings:

Thornton (10)31 2 — 16

Aur. Central 000 0 — 0

BOYS TENNIS

Arapahoe 7, Overland 0

No. 1 singles — Tyler Landen (Arapahoe) def. ARIC ANTISDEL (OVERLAND), 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Jared Green (Arapahoe) def. CAMDEN ERVIN (OVERLAND), 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Jay Kikkeri (Arapahoe) def. JACOB O’CONNELL (OVERLAND), 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Kirk Zieser/Nick Stephenson (Arapahoe) def. BLAKE HANLEY/HENRY NGUYEN (OVERLAND), 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — AJ Nelson/Chase Wern (Arapahoe) def. NAHOME BEYENE/ZAKARIA IRAQI (OVERLAND), 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Jacob Lobb/Ryan Wood (Arapahoe) def. BLAKE MALATCHI/CORBIN SNIDER (OVERLAND), 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — Jake Wilcox/Ian Gienger (Arapahoe) def. EDUARDO GARCIA MARTINEZ/COGAN NGUYEN (OVERLAND), 6-1, 6-1

Mullen 4, Grandview 3

No. 1 singles — ZACH SCOTT (GRANDVIEW) def. George Henry Hanzel (Mullen), 6-4, 4-6, 11-9; No. 2 singles — ILIJAH BAILEY (GRANDVIEW) def. Mac Caldwell (Mullen), 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 singles — MATTHEW YAN (GRANDVIEW) def. Dante Dino (Mullen), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — JP Starkey/Tanner Amman (Mullen) def. MATAS SUZIDELIS/YOUSUF HASSAN (GRANDVIEW), 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Ben Logan/Thomas Logan (Mullen) def. ERIC SHIN/SPENCER MARSHALL (GRANDVIEW), 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Charlie Manta/Johnny Grow (Mullen) def. DANIEL CIERASZYNSKI/BRIAN KIM (GRANDVIEW), 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Dominic Jablonsky/Ethan Hart (Mullen) def. JAMES NOH/RISHI WAGH (GRANDVIEW), 6-3, 6-1