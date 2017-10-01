Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.30.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017:

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 2, Highlands Ranch 1

Score by halves:

High. Ranch 1 0 — 1

Cher. Trail 0 2 — 2

Cherokee Trail goals: Marcello Barretto, Cole Seperich

Grandview 4, Doherty 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 2 2 — 4

Doherty 0 0 — 0

Grandview goals: Peter Goldy, Ivan Luna, Jaime Luna, Angelo Mujica. Grandview assists: Raymond Jackson 2, Josh Pyle, AJ Watters. Grandview saves: Cobi Wood (2 shots on goal-2 saves), Eddie St. Martin (2 shots on goal-2 saves)

Liberty 2, Gateway 0

Score by halves:

Liberty 1 1 — 2

Gateway 0 0 — 0

Rangeview 2, Rampart 1

Score by halves:

Rangeview 1 1 — 2

Rampart 1 0 — 1

SOFTBALL

Brighton 11, Grandview 0

Cherokee Trail 8, Arapahoe 3

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 115 001 0 — 8

Arapahoe 000 030 0 — 3

Mullen 10, Overland 0

Score by innings:

Overland 000 00 — 0

Mullen 501 31 — 10

LP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K). Overland hitting: Aubre McKay 1-2; Ariel Morales 1-2; Brandie Smith 1-2; Tiana Wittke 1-2