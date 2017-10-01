Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.30.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017:
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 2, Highlands Ranch 1
Score by halves:
High. Ranch 1 0 — 1
Cher. Trail 0 2 — 2
Cherokee Trail goals: Marcello Barretto, Cole Seperich
Grandview 4, Doherty 0
Score by halves:
Grandview 2 2 — 4
Doherty 0 0 — 0
Grandview goals: Peter Goldy, Ivan Luna, Jaime Luna, Angelo Mujica. Grandview assists: Raymond Jackson 2, Josh Pyle, AJ Watters. Grandview saves: Cobi Wood (2 shots on goal-2 saves), Eddie St. Martin (2 shots on goal-2 saves)
Liberty 2, Gateway 0
Score by halves:
Liberty 1 1 — 2
Gateway 0 0 — 0
Rangeview 2, Rampart 1
Score by halves:
Rangeview 1 1 — 2
Rampart 1 0 — 1
SOFTBALL
Brighton 11, Grandview 0
Cherokee Trail 8, Arapahoe 3
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 115 001 0 — 8
Arapahoe 000 030 0 — 3
Mullen 10, Overland 0
Score by innings:
Overland 000 00 — 0
Mullen 501 31 — 10
LP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K). Overland hitting: Aubre McKay 1-2; Ariel Morales 1-2; Brandie Smith 1-2; Tiana Wittke 1-2