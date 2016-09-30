Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.30.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 30, 2016:

FOOTBALL

Rangeview 52, Gateway 7 (Anvil game)

Score by quarters:

Gateway 7 0 0 0 — 7

Rangeview 7 24 7 14 — 52

Gateway highlights: Kevin Traylor Jr. rushing touchdown; Rangeview highlights: Jaelin Odegard 5 passing touchdowns; Josh Hollins 4 receiving touchdowns; A.J. Thomas 2 rushing touchdowns; Aaron Reed receiving touchdown

Eaglecrest 42, Bear Creek 20

Score by quarters:

Bear Creek 0 8 6 6 — 20

Eaglecrest 7 14 7 14 — 42

Eaglecrest highlights: Victor Garnes 106 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns, 126 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Jalen Mergerson 228 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns, 58 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Kenny Wantings 140 yards rushing, rushing touchdown

Legacy 27, Overland 15

Score by quarters:

Legacy 0 12 0 15 — 27

Overland 0 7 0 8 — 15

Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert rushing touchdown

Regis Jesuit 64, Mountain Vista 49 — Regis Jesuit highlights: Jake Heimlicher 4 sacks, Jack Weigand 2 sacks

SOFTBALL

Douglas County 3, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Regis Jesuit 001 000 0 — 1 5 1

Douglas Co. 210 000 x — 3 7 1

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Isabel Macias 1-3, RBI; Rachel Dermer 1-3, run; Erin Pendleton 1-2

CROSS COUNTRY

Salida Invitational

Boys team scores: 1. Coronado 69; 2. Alamosa 69; 3. Chaparral 92; 4. Gunnison 95; 5. REGIS JESUIT 126; 6. Salida 127; 7. Fountain-Fort Carson 172; 8. Rocky Ford 194; 9. Estes Park 261; 10. Denver North 266; 11. Bayfield 284; 12. Heritage Christian Academy 360; 13. Centauri 416; 14. Rye 444

Regis Jesuit boys results: 12. Austin Layne, 18:28; 22. Christopher Long, 19:01; 31. Florenzo Bauer, 19:09; 41. Owen Buehler, 19:22; 42. Parker Churchill, 19:22; 46. Samuel Dorchuck, 19:30; 52. Oriol Sabater, 19:43

Girls team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 57; 2. Coronado 58; 3. Salida 79; 4. Denver North 116; 5. Chaparral 121; 6. Fountain-Fort Carson 164; 7. Gunnison; 8. Rocky Ford 258; 9. Estes Park 269; 10. Buena Vista 299; 11. Bayfield 303; 12. Rye 349; 13. Alamosa 360; 14. Lake County 366

Regis Jesuit girls results: 3. Isalina Colsman, 20 minutes, 3 seconds; 10. Sydney Lindquist, 21:33.00; 12. Kelly Grubaugh, 21:38.00; 14. Julia Vitella, 21:44.00; 18. Clare Davidson, 21:55.00; 24. Catie Vitella, 22:25.00; 30. Elizabeth Somer, 22:45.00