Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.29.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 29, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central 34, Hinkley 0
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 0 0 0 0 — 0
Aur. Central 14 7 6 7 — 34
Hinkley highlights: Calvin Pope 143 yards rushing; Taywon Bryant 55 yards rushing. Aurora Central highlights: Breyon Woods 2 rushing touchdowns; Erick Covington rushing touchdown; R.J. Webster rushing touchdown; Chau Smith 109 yards rushing, rushing touchdown
Regis Jesuit 40, Mountain Vista 14
Score by quarters:
Mtn. Vista 7 0 7 0 — 14
Regis Jesuit 7 12 14 7 — 40
Regis Jesuit highlights: Justin Lamb 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; Kiahn Martinez rushing touchdown; AJ Smallwood receiving touchdown
Vista PEAK 41, Lutheran 19
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 10 7 7 17 — 41
Lutheran 7 6 6 0 — 19
SOFTBALL
Douglas County 9, Regis Jesuit 1
Score by innings:
Douglas Co. 012 030 3 — 9
Regis Jesuit 000 010 0 — 1
Mullen 8, Cherokee Trail 3
Vista PEAK 16, Rangeview 6
Score by innings:
Rangeview 221 010 — 6
Vista PEAK 138 031 — 16
WP — Vista PEAK: Ayla Davis (6 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Katie Russell 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kylie Tandy 2-3, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Christina Martinez 2-3, 3B, RBI, run; Bailey Zarco 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Brianna Hurrell 1-4, RBI, 2 runs; Ayla Davis 1-4, RBI, run; Maile Garcia 1-1, 2 runs; Kristen Keenen 2 runs; Julie Maldonado run
BOYS SOCCER
Overland 5, Lotus School For Excellence 1
Score by halves:
LSFE 0 1 — 1
Overland 1 4 — 5