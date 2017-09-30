Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.29.17

Vista PEAK’s Bailey Zarco (2) slides into home plate as Rangeview pitcher Yamilet Corral arrives just late with the tag during the third inning of the BIson’s 16-6 EMAC softball win over the Raiders on Sept. 29, 2017, at Vista PEAK Prep. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 29, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central 34, Hinkley 0

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 0 0 0 0 — 0

Aur. Central 14 7 6 7 — 34

Hinkley highlights: Calvin Pope 143 yards rushing; Taywon Bryant 55 yards rushing. Aurora Central highlights: Breyon Woods 2 rushing touchdowns; Erick Covington rushing touchdown; R.J. Webster rushing touchdown; Chau Smith 109 yards rushing, rushing touchdown

Regis Jesuit 40, Mountain Vista 14

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Vista    7 0 7 0 — 14

Regis Jesuit 7 12 14 7 — 40

Regis Jesuit highlights: Justin Lamb 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; Kiahn Martinez rushing touchdown; AJ Smallwood receiving touchdown

Vista PEAK 41, Lutheran 19

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  10  7  7  17 — 41

Lutheran        7   6  6   0 — 19

SOFTBALL

Douglas County 9, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by innings:

Douglas Co.  012 030 3 — 9

Regis Jesuit  000 010 0 — 1

Mullen 8, Cherokee Trail 3

Vista PEAK 16, Rangeview 6

Score by innings:

Rangeview   221 010 —   6

Vista PEAK  138 031 — 16

WP — Vista PEAK: Ayla Davis (6 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Katie Russell 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kylie Tandy 2-3, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Christina Martinez 2-3, 3B, RBI, run; Bailey Zarco 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Brianna Hurrell 1-4, RBI, 2 runs; Ayla Davis 1-4, RBI, run; Maile Garcia 1-1, 2 runs; Kristen Keenen 2 runs; Julie Maldonado run

BOYS SOCCER

Overland 5, Lotus School For Excellence 1

Score by halves:

LSFE         0  1 — 1

Overland  1  4 — 5

© 2017 Aurora Sentinel. All rights reserved.