Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.28.17

FOOTBALL

Eaglecrest 42, Bear Creek 7

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 14 21 7 0 — 42

Bear Creek 0 0 0 7 — 7

Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson 2 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns; Victor Garnes punt return touchdown; Kenny Wantings rushing touchdown; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez receiving touchdown; Amaris Duggan receiving touchdown

Rangeview 48, Gateway 27 (Anvil Game)

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 14 21 6 7 — 48

Gateway 0 7 14 6 — 27

Rangeview highlights: David Aggrey 135 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Dayzawn Jackson 130 yards rushing, rushing touchdown, 54 yards passing, passing touchdown; Trey Hall 130 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jayvion Swain 33 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Josiah Allen 49 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Josh Hollins 49 yards passing, passing touchdown. Gateway highlights: Kevin Traylor Jr. 110 yard rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Xavier Delk 220 yard rushing, 116 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns; Ajonte Manlove 61 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns

Overland 40, Legacy 34 (2OT)

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 6 7 21 0 6 — 40

Legacy 0 13 0 21 0 0 — 34

Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert 186 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Jalon’ Rice 131 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Luis Ruiz 200 yard passing, 3 passing touchdowns; Jalil Ridley receiving touchdown

Grandview 40, Cherokee Trail 13

Score by quarters:

Grandview 7 19 9 6 — 40

Cher. Trail 0 6 0 7 — 13

Grandview highlights: Jordan Billingsley 2 rushing touchdowns; Kyle Smith 3 passing touchdowns; Julius Carter Jr. receiving touchdown; Dayne Prim receiving touchdown; Prentice Wilson receiving touchdown

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central 18, Hinkley 8

Aurora hitting Central: MaryLou Villanueva 4-4, 2 RBI, 4 runs; Vianney Palacios 2-4, 2 RBI, run; Bailey Garrison 2-4, 2 runs; Genesis Ramirez 1-3, RBI, run; Maria Lopez 1-3, 2 runs; Estafani Olague 1-4, 2 runs; Birungi Balijahe 4 runs; Andrea Coronado run

Eaglecrest 6, Cherry Creek 5

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cherry Creek 003 000 2 — 5 8 1

Eaglecrest 112 100 1 — 6 12 2

WP — Eaglecrest: Braelyne Crenshaw (7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Mackenzie Hochstetler 3-4, 2 runs; Brandee Morris 3-5, RBI; Kailey Wilson 2-2, HR, 3 RBI, run; Maddie Unrein 2-3, 2B, RBI; Rachel Sabourin 1-2, 2 runs; Braelyne Crenshaw 1-4

Grandview 19, Overland 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 228 7 — 19 12 0

Overland 000 0 — 0 4 6

WP — Grandview: Ashley Vallejos (4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). LP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (4 IP, 8 H, 19 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 2 K). Grandview hitting: Delanie Daughenbaugh 3-3, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Elly Smith 2-4, 2 RBI, run; Emilie Coffman 2-4, 3 runs; Erika Robinson 1-1, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Caitlin Smith 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Jacqueline Ley 1-2, 2B, RBI, run; Sophie Herrera 1-3, 2 RBI; Morgan Quimby 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Taryn Moan RBI, 2 runs; Jenny Allen 2 runs; Amy Vallejos run. Overland hitting: Gracey Martinez 2-2; Eva Hornberger 1-2; Aubre McKay 1-2; Brandie Smith 1-2

Regis Jesuit 10, Heritage 0

Score by innings:

Heritage 000 00 — 0

Regis Jesuit 001 36 — 10

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Lillian Butsch 3-3, 2B, RBI, run; Izzy Macias 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Erin Templeton 2-3, 2 runs; Lanie Smith 2-2, run; Rebekah Hale 2-3, run; Kilee Stortz 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Rhia Wallace 1-2, RBI, run; Caroline Soro 1-1, RBI, run; Rachel Dermer 1-1, RBI, run

Smoky Hill 7, Arapahoe 6

Score by innings:

Arapahoe 000 110 4 — 6 8 2

Smoky Hill 102 010 3 — 7 9 2

WP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (7 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Kayla Banks 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Paige Wood 3-4, 2B, 2 runs; Yasmine Ybarra 2-4; Emilie Roberts 1-4, RBI; Cameron Lyons 1-3, run; Kailen Theel 1-2, RBI, run; Taylar Espinosa 1-1, RBI; Lexie Hassemer RBI

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 3, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Arapahoe 1 2 — 3

Grandview 0 0 — 0

Eaglecrest 2, Mullen 1

Score by halves:

Mullen 1 0 0 0 — 1

Eaglecrest 1 0 0 1 — 2

Eaglecrest highlight: Sammy Eskariyat (GWG)

Gateway 2, Prairie View 2 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Gateway 1 1 0 0 — 2

Prairie View 1 1 0 0 — 2

Gateway goals: Saul Aguilar, Juan Simental.

Hinkley 5, Vista PEAK 0

Score by halves:

Hinkley 2 3 — 5

Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 2, Mountain Vista 1

Score by halves:

Mountain Vista 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 0 2 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Colin Giardino, Devin Llorente. Regis Jesuit assists: Cole Blake, Grayson Lombardo.

Smoky Hill 3, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by halves:

Cherokee Trail 0 0 — 0

Smoky Hill 1 2 — 3

VOLLEYBALL

Castle View def. Regis Jesuit 25-10, 25-14, 25-20

Eaglecrest def. Arapahoe 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17

Gateway def. Thornton 25-13, 25-12, 25-17

Grandview def. Overland 25-17, 25-13, 25-14 — Grandview kills: Elsa Lamphere 10, Kylee Harr 9, Myah Blubaugh, Hannah Skurcenski 6. Grandview aces: Elsa Lamphere 4, Zoe Preskorn 3. Grandview digs: Georgia Klumker 15, Morgan Rutkowski 10, Payton Wolf 8. Grandview assists: Payton Wolf 23

Rangeview def. Hinkley 25-4, 25-14, 25-16 — Rangeview kills: Lexi Hurtado 9, Ryan Nelson 9. Rangeview aces: Makenzie Bell 8, Cheyanne Boe 4, Anica Dolan 4. Rangeview assists: Anica Dolan 23.

Vista PEAK def. Aurora Central 25-18, 27-25, 25-17 — Vista PEAK kills: Angelina Rivera 9, Lindsay Fernandez 4, Jadyn Wangaard 4; Aurora Central kills: Akolda Redgebol 11, Zamaya Vidro 5. Vista PEAK aces: Jaela Stephens 5, Lindsay Fernandez 4. Vista PEAK digs: Lindsay Fernandez 28, Holly Edwards 21, Jaela Stephens 17, Angelina Rivera 14, Jena Crawford 13, Jadyn Wangaard 10; Aurora Central digs: Ana De Los Santos 15, Zamaya Vidro 8. Vista PEAK assists: Jena Crawford 10, Lindsay Fernandez 9; Aurora Central assists: Adriana Garcia 18.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherry Creek (V2) 5, Eaglecrest 2

No. 1 singles — Brandon Russell (Eaglecrest) def. Markus Manly (Cherry Creek), 6-4, 7-6 (3); No. 2 singles — BJ Kim (Cherry Creek) def. Jozef Dankenbring (Eaglecrest), 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Ben Zhang (Cherry Creek) def. Jacobie Dankenbring (Eaglecrest), 6-4, 5-7, 11-9; No. 1 doubles — David Camhi/Yarden Kellman (Cherry Creek) def. Kaeson Wonder/Jacob Tibbits (Eaglecrest), 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Cedric Loehr/Max Fogler (Cherry Creek) def. Alex Davis/Aaron Turner (Eaglecrest), 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Tyler Brown/Walter Wedewer (Cherry Creek) def. Anthony Davis/Jared Oates (Eaglecrest), 6-1, 4-6, 10-6; No. 4 doubles — Schuyler Wilcox/Brian Shim (Eaglecrest) def. Brandon Jacobs/Charlie Colby (Cherry Creek), 7-5, 5-7, 10-8

Regis Jesuit 6, Mountain Vista 1

No. 1 singles — Morgan Schilling (Regis Jesuit) def. Naman Kapasi (Mountain Vista), 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Max Probst (Mountain Vista) def. Kosta Garger (Regis Jesuit), 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Phillip Albright (Regis Jesuit) def. Brian Benson (Mountain Vista), 6-1, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Will Dennen/Patrick Seby (Regis Jesuit) def. Collin Bean/Xander Larson (Mountain Vista), 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Emilio Gonzalez-Cruz/Evan Nuss (Regis Jesuit) def. Reece Kelly/McClain Easton (Mountain Vista), 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Matt McCarthy/Gabe Caldwell-Nepveux (Regis Jesuit) def. Henri Wessels/Trevor Fone (Mountain Vista), 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Matthew Mahoney/James O’Connor (Regis Jesuit) def. Will Berg/Max Duque (Mountain Vista), 6-3, 4-6, 10-3