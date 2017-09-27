Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.27.17

Regis Jesuit junior Izzy Macias (4) rounds second on her way to third as the relay throw comes in on her triple to right field during the first inning of the Raiders’ 11-8 Continental League softball win over visiting Chaparral on Sept. 27, 2017, at Regis Jesuit High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Smoky Hill 25-23, 25-15, 25-13

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit 11, Chaparral 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Chaparral 203 010 2 — 8 4 4

Regis Jesuit 405 002 x — 11 12 5

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Anna Dinkel 3-4, 2 RBI, run; Chloe Valdez 3-4, RBI, run; Izzy Macias 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Erin Templeton 2-4, RBI, run; Lanie Smith 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Kilee Stortz 2-3, run; Rhia Wallace 1-3, RBI, run; Rebekah Hale RBI; Katelyn Marshall 2 runs

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview 3, Fossil Ridge 0

Score by halves:

Fossil Ridge 0 0 — 0

Grandview 3 0 — 3

Grandview goals: Lily Mattingly 2, Dani Armitage. Grandview assists: Emily Dawson, Kylie Thompson.