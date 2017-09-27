Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.27.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017:
VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Smoky Hill 25-23, 25-15, 25-13
SOFTBALL
Regis Jesuit 11, Chaparral 8
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Chaparral 203 010 2 — 8 4 4
Regis Jesuit 405 002 x — 11 12 5
WP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Anna Dinkel 3-4, 2 RBI, run; Chloe Valdez 3-4, RBI, run; Izzy Macias 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Erin Templeton 2-4, RBI, run; Lanie Smith 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Kilee Stortz 2-3, run; Rhia Wallace 1-3, RBI, run; Rebekah Hale RBI; Katelyn Marshall 2 runs
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 3, Fossil Ridge 0
Score by halves:
Fossil Ridge 0 0 — 0
Grandview 3 0 — 3
Grandview goals: Lily Mattingly 2, Dani Armitage. Grandview assists: Emily Dawson, Kylie Thompson.