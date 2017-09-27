Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.26.17

Rangeview junior goalkeeper Francisco Avila leaves his feet to secure a save during the second half of the Raiders’ 1-1 EMAC boys soccer tie with Hinkley on Sept. 26, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017:

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 1, Adams City 0

Score by halves:

Aurora Central 1 0 — 1

Adams City 0 0 — 0

Aurora Central goal: Jose Bucio

Cherry Creek 4, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by halves:

Cherry Creek 1 3 — 4

Cherokee Trail 0 0 — 0

Eaglecrest 1, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Overland 0 0 — 0

Eaglecrest 1 0 — 1

Gateway 4, Thornton 0

Score by halves:

Gateway 2 2 — 4

Thornton 0 0 — 0

Gateway goals: Saul Aguilar, Frank Gomez, Josh Guzman, Juan Simental. Gateway saves: Erick Torres (5 shots on goal-5 saves), Frank Gomez (3 shots on goal-3 saves)

Grandview 4, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 4 0 — 4

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Hinkley 1, Rangeview 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Rangeview 1 0 0 0 — 1

Hinkley 0 1 0 0 — 1

Hinkley goal: Anandro Sinaga

Regis Jesuit 3, Highlands Ranch 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 2 — 3

High. Ranch 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Ben Cavarra, Colin Giardino, Dean Maloney. Regis Jesuit assists: AJ Abam 2, Cole Blake 2

Vista PEAK 3, Brighton 0

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 2 1 — 3

Brighton 0 0 — 0

SOFTBALL



Cherokee Trail 15, Overland 0

Score by innings:

Overland 000 0 — 0

Cher. Trail 347 1 — 15

Overland hitting: Tiana Wittke 1-2, 2B; Eden Worden 1-2, 2B; Aubre McKay 1-2; Nicole Price 1-2

Eaglecrest 21, Grandview 8 (6 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 302 835 — 21 17 1

Grandview 510 011 — 8 13 2

WP — Eaglecrest: Mackenzie Hochstetler (6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP — Grandview: Ashley Vallejos (6 IP, 15 H, 19 R, 11 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Kailey Wilson 4-4, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 4 runs; Rachel Sabourin 4-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 runs; Brandee Morris 3-5, 2B, 3 runs; Shayelyn Allen 2-3, 2 runs; Alicia Fraire 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Mackenzie Hochstetler 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, run; Braelyne Crenshaw 1-4, run; Isabelle Coffman 1-1, run; Hannah Jensen RBI, run; Anna Keefe run; Sadie Runia run

Grandview hitting: Taryn Moan 3-4, 2 2B, 3 runs; Amy Vallejos 2-3, HR, RBI, run; Morgan Quimby 2-4, 2B, HR, RBI, run; Elly Smith 2-4, 2B; Emilia Coffman 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Delaini Daughenbaugh 1-3; Jacqueline Ley 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, run; Sophie Herrera 1-4, HR, RBI, run

Mullen 7, Smoky Hill 3

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 100 001 1 — 3

Mullen 114 100 x — 7

LP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 4 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Kayla Banks 3-4, RBI; Yasmine Ybarra 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Jahlisa Klear 2-3; Emilie Roberts 1-3, 2B, run; Gwen Cameron run; Jordan Espinosa run

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Eaglecrest 25-18, 25-23, 25-12 — Cherokee Trail kills: Sami Campion 19, Alex Henderson 9. Cherokee Trail digs: Sami Campion 11, Cierra Williams 10. Cherokee Trail assists: Sydney Cole 36

Cherry Creek def. Grandview 25-18, 25-18, 25-13 — Grandview kills: Hannah Skurcenski 9, Kylee Harr 7, Elsa Lamphere 6. Grandview digs: Georgia Klumker 19, Myah Blubaugh 10, Georgia Davis 7. Grandview assists: Payton Wolf 16

Rangeview def. Aurora Central 25-13, 25-10, 25-19 — Aurora Central kills: Akolda Redgebol 6, Nina Lewis Langford 5. Aurora Central digs: Ana De Los Santos 13. Aurora Central assists: Adriana Garcia 15

Smoky Hill def. Mullen, 3-2

Vista PEAK def. Wheat Ridge 25-22, 25-17, 25-16 — Vista PEAK kills: Lindsay Fernandez 6, Jaela Stephens 6, Kirsten Anderson 5. Vista PEAK digs: Jena Crawford 16, Holly Edwards 15, Jadyn Wangaard 15, Lindsay Fernandez 14, Jaela Stephens 14. Vista PEAK assists: Lindsay Fernandez 14, Jena Crawford 7

BOYS TENNIS

Grandview 7, Eaglecrest 0

No. 1 singles — Zach Scott (Grandview) def. Brandon Russell (Eaglecrest), 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Ilijah Bailey (Grandview) def. Jozef Dankenbring (Eaglecrest), 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Matthew Yan (Grandview) def. Jacobie Dankenbring (Eaglecrest), 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Yousuf Hassan/Matas Suziedelis (Grandview) def. Kaeson Wonder/Jacob Tibbits (Eaglecrest), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Eric Shin/James Noh (Grandview) def. Alex Davis/Aaron Turner (Eaglecrest), 6-1, 7-5; No. 3 doubles — Daniel Cieraszynski/Brian Kim (Grandview) def. Anthony Davis/Jared Oates (Eaglecrest), 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 doubles —Rithvik Tanniru/Rishi Wagh (Grandview) def. Schuyler Wilcox/Brian Shim (Eaglecrest), 6-2, 6-3

Regis Jesuit 7, Legend 0

No. 1 singles — Morgan Schilling (Regis Jesuit) def. Brian Stewart (Legend), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Kosta Garger (Regis Jesuit) def. Garrett McCown (Legend), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Phillip Albright (Regis Jesuit) def. Tanner Eubanks (Legend), 6-3, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Will Dennen/Patrick Seby (Regis Jesuit) def. John Bogumill/Hunter Goldschmidt (Legend), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Emilio Gonzalez-Cruz/Evan Nuss (Regis Jesuit) def. Josh Martin/Chance Blackdeer (Legend), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Gabe Caldwell-Nepveux/Matt McCarthy (Regis Jesuit) def. Ben Bramwell/Luke Grant (Legend), 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Grigor Karkelyan/Matthew Mahoney (Regis Jesuit) def. Nathan Perry/Aydenn Bennett (Legend), 6-2, 6-1