Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.25.17

Smoky Hill senior Paige Wood, left, slides into home plate ahead of a throw to Overland pitcher Gracey Martinez (15) after a wild pitch during the first inning of a Centennial League softball contest on Sept. 25, 2017, at Smoky Hill High School. Wood went 4-for-4 with 4 runs scored in the Buffaloes’ 15-0 win over the Trailblazers. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 25, 2017:

SOFTBALL

Ponderosa 4, Regis Jesuit 3

Score by innings:

Ponderosa 201 100 0 — 4

Regis Jesuit 110 001 0 — 3

LP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Izzy Macias 2-4; Rachel Dermer 1-1; Lillian Butsch 1-2, RBI; Lanie Smith 1-2; Jackie Cal 1-3, 2B; Rebekah Hale 1-4, 2B, run; Chloe Valdez 1-4; Erin Templeton run; Katelyn Marshall run

Smoky Hill 15, Overland 0

Score by innings:

Overland 000 0 — 0

Smoky Hill 812 4 — 15

Smoky Hill hitting: Paige Wood 4-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 4 runs; Gwen Cameron 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Natalie Rotondo 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Taylar Espinosa 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Kayla Banks 2-3, run; Cameron Lyons 2-3, run; Emilie Roberts 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, run; Emily Botkin 1-3, RBI, run; Jahlisa Klear 1-1, RBI, run; Yasmine Ybarra 2 RBI, run; Kailen Theel run

FIELD HOCKEY

Palmer Ridge 8, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Palmer Ridge 5 3 — 8

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0