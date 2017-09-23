Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.22.17

Rangeview senior David Aggrey, left, scoops up a fumble and heads to the end zone during the first half of a non-league football game against Overland on Sept. 22, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Aggrey’s return for a touchdown put the Raiders ahead, but the Trailblazers surged back for a 42-20 victory. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 22, 2017:

FOOTBALL

Cherry Creek 40, Grandview 20

Score by quarters:

Grandview 13 0 7 0 — 20

Cherry Creek 6 21 7 6 — 40

Grandview highlights: Trevor Greenlee fumble return touchdown; Aaron Harris rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown; Kyle Smith passing touchdown

Eaglecrest 28, Cherokee Trail 14

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 0 0 7 7 — 14

Eaglecrest 7 14 7 0 — 28

Eaglecrest highlights: Jalen Mergerson rushing touchdown, passing touchdown; Victor Garnes fumble return touchdown; Kenny Wantings rushing touchdown; Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez receiving touchdown

Mountain Range 37, Aurora Central 0

Overland 42, Rangeview 20

Score by quarters:

Overland 7 14 7 14 — 42

Rangeview 14 0 6 0 — 20

Overland highlights: Jaion Colbert 2 rushing touchdowns; Jermaine Davis receiving touchdown; Luis Ruiz passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Vaejon Robinson rushing touchdown; Angel Mares rushing touchdown. Rangeview highlights: Josiah Allen receiving touchdown; David Aggrey muffed punt return touchdown; Jaelin Odegard passing touchdown; Dayzawn Jackson rushing touchdown.

BOYS SOCCER

Rangeview 5, Smoky Hill 1

SOFTBALL

George Washington 8, Overland 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Overland 000 000 0 — 0 5 6

Geo. Wash. 303 002 x — 8 6 3

Overland hitting: Gracey Martinez 3-3; Tiana Wittke 2-3; Ariel Morales 2-4; Nicole Price 1-1

Regis Jesuit 7, Highlands Ranch 2

Score by innings:

High. Ranch 200 000 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit 000 331 x — 7

Vista PEAK 17, Adams City 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Vista PEAK 602 207 0 — 17 15 1

Adams City 212 201 0 — 8 9 4

Vista PEAK hitting: Dani Chaney 3-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Kristen Keenen 2-4, 3 RBI, run; Maile Garcia 1-4, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Marieana Casas 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Kylie Tandy 2-6, 2 RBI, run; Kayla Russell 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Braedyn Martin 1-4, RBI, 2 runs; Brianna Hurrell 1-3, RBI, run; Bailey Zarco 2 runs; Christina Martinez run