Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.20.17

Regis Jesuit senior Elisse Bergstrom, center, turns the ball upfield in front of Smoky Hill’s Bri Hernandez (14) during the second half of the Raiders’ 6-0 field hockey win over the Buffaloes on Sept. 20, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017:

BOYS TENNIS

Eaglecrest 5, Overland 2

No. 1 singles — Brandon Russell (Eaglecrest) def. Aric Antisdel (Overland), 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Camden Ervin (Overland) def. Josef Dankenbring (Overland), 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Jacob O’Connell (Overland) def. Jacobie Dankenbring (Eaglecrest), 6-2, 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Jacob Tibbits/partner (Eaglecrest) def. Blake Hanley/Henry Nguyen (Overland), 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Alex Davis/partner (Eaglecrest) def. Zakaria Iraqi/Nahom Beyene (Overland), 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 doubles — Anthony Davis/Jared Oates (Eaglecrest) def. Corbin Snider/Blake Malatchi (Overland), 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Brian Shim/Schuyler Wilcox (Eaglecrest) def. Eduardo Garcia Martinez/Cogan Nguyen (Overland), 6-2, 6-4

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 6, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 3 3 — 6

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0