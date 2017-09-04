Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.2.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central Invitational

Aurora Central def. Skyview 25-16, 25-21 — Aurora Central kills: Akolda Redgebol 12; Aurora Central digs: Ana De Los Santos 12; Aurora Central assists: Adriana Garcia 20

Aurora Central def. Lincoln 25-13, 25-12 — Aurora Central kills: Akolda Redgebol 12 ; Aurora Central aces: Zamaya Vidro 5; Aurora Central digs: Ana De Los Santos 17; Aurora Central assists: Adriana Garcia 20

Hinkley def. Kennedy 2-0

Mullen def. Aurora Central 25-12, 25-11

Peak to Peak def. Aurora Central 25-21, 25-10 — Aurora Central kills: Akolda Redgebol 6; Aurora Central digs: Ana De Los Santos 9; Aurora Central assists: Adriana Garcia 9

Peak to Peak def. Hinkley 2-0

Regis Jesuit Jam

Arapahoe def. Regis Jesuit 25-22, 18-25, 25-12, 25-13

Chaparral def. Cherokee Trail 25-14, 25-22, 26-24 — Cherokee Trail kills: Amaya Messier 10, Sami Campion 8, Alex Henderson 6, Savanah Spitzer 6; Cherokee Trail assists: Sydney Cole 30; Cherokee Trail digs: Sydney Cole 10, Brenne Etzel 7

BOYS SOCCER

Erie 5, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Overland 0 0 — 0

Erie 3 2 — 5

SOFTBALL

Erie Tournament of Champions

Cherokee Trail 10, Pomona 5

Score by innings:

Pomona 000 221 — 5 10 1

Cher. Trail 101 440 — 10 13 1

WP — Cherokee Trail: Ashleigh Siefken (3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Megan Medhus 2-3, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 runs; Delanie Cox 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI; KT Hoffman 3-3, 3B, run; Haley Albers 2-3, 3 runs; Haley Collins 1-2, 2 runs; Emilie Falloon 1-1, run; Shae Bolland run

Eaglecrest 5, Ralston Valley 2

Score by innings:

Ralston Valley 001 010 0 — 2

Eaglecrest 210 010 1 — 5

WP — Eaglecrest: Mackenzie Hochstellen (7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Rachel Sabourin 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Kailey Wilson 2-4, HR, RBI, run; Alicia Fraire 2-3; Hannah Jensen 1-4; Shayelyn Allen 1-3, RBI, run; Brandee Morris 1-3; Anna Keefe run

Eaglecrest 7, Grove (OK) 1

Score by innings:

Grove 100 000 0 — 1

Eaglecrest 160 000 x — 7

WP — Eaglecrest: Braelyne Crenshaw (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Kailey Wilson 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Brandee Morris 2-3; Hannah Jensen 2-4, RBI; Rachel Sabourin 1-3, RBI, run; Shayelyn Allen 1-3, RBI, run; Alicia Fraire 1-3, RBI, run; Anna Keefe 0-2, run; Isabelle Coffman 2 runs

Grandview 16, Loveland 7

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Loveland 141 000 1 – 7 11 8

Grandview 016 006 3 — 16 13 2

WP — Grandview: Marion Schweitzer (2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Grandview hitting: Jenny Allen 3-4, 3 RBI; Elly Smith 2-5, 2 RBI; Caitlin Smith 1-5, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Morgan Quimby 2-5, RBI, 2 runs; Sophia Herrera 2-5, RBI, run; Jacqueline Ley 1-5, RBI, run; Taryn Moan 1-5, run

Legacy 7, Grandview 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Legacy 112 201 0 — 7 10 1

Grandview 001 000 0 — 1 10 4

LP — Grandview: Marion Schweitzer (3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Grandview hitting: Taryn Moan 2-3, run; Jacqueline Ley 2-3; Emilia Coffman 2-3; Jenny Allen 1-2; Caitlin Smith 1-2; Morgan Quimby 1-4, RBI; Elly Smith 1-4

Cherokee Trail 15, Pueblo West 1 (5 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Pueblo West 001 00 — 1 4 9

Cher. Trail 421 26 — 15 13 0

WP — Cherokee Trail: Ashleigh Siefken (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Megan Medhus 3-5, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Haley Albers 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Lexi Gillen 2-4, 2 RBI; Shea Bolland 2-3; Hunter Gilbreth 1-5, RBI, 2 runs; Emilie Falloon 1-2, RBI, run; Alexis Cortez 1-5, 2 runs; Haley Collins 1-1; KT Hoffman 2 runs; Skylar Elenbaas run

King of the Mountain Tournament

Smoky Hill 12, Mountain Range 2 (6 inn.)

Score by innings:

Man. Range 001 001 — 2

Smoky Hill 000 129 — 12

WP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Emilie Roberts 3-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Yasmine Ybarra 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, run; Lexie Hassemer 2-2, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Kayla Banks 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Cameron Lyons 2-4, RBI, run; Paige Wood 1-2, 2 runs; Kailen Theel 1-3, run; Jordan Espinosa 1-1, RBI, run; Emily Botkin 1-3

ThunderRidge 10, Smoky Hill 1

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 100 000 0 — 1

ThunderRidge 040 012 3 — 10

LP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (4 2/3 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Emilie Roberts 2-3, 2B, run; Yasmine Ybarra 1-3, 2B, RBI; Kayla Banks 1-3