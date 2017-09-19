Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.19.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Overland, 3-0
Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-22, 25-19, 25-14
George Washington def. Hinkley 24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
Vista PEAK def. Wheat Ridge, 3-0
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 3, Vista PEAK 1
Score by halves:
Aurora Central 2 1 — 3
Vista PEAK 1 0 — 1
Aurora Central goals: Alexis De La Vega 2, Esteban Tavira-Ramirez. Aurora Central assists: Javier Garcia Jr., Jose Omar Mejia, Saugat Rai. Aurora Central saves: Esteban Tavira-Ramirez (7 shots on goal-6 saves)
Grandview 7, Columbine 0
Score by halves:
Columbine 0 0 — 0
Grandview 3 4 — 7
Grandview goals: Jaime Luna 3, Zach Mercier, Logan Moore, Angelo Mujica, Josh Pyle. Grandview assists: Pyle 2, Mercier, Mujica, Ian Oltman, Jackson Tomiyama. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (2 shots on goal-2 saves), George Bouzarelos (1 shot on goal-1 save)
Hinkley 4, Prairie View 0
Score by halves:
Prairie View 0 0 — 0
Hinkley 2 2 — 4
Rangeview 10, Thornton 0
Regis Jesuit 2, Douglas County 1
SOFTBALL
Cherry Creek 21, Overland 1
Eaglecrest 9, Mullen 6
Prairie View 12, Vista PEAK 0
Smoky Hill 2, Cherokee Trail 1
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 000 101 0 — 2
Cher. Trail 100 000 0 — 1
WP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Cameron Lyons 2-3; Emily Botkin 2-3; Emilie Roberts 1-2, 2B, 2 runs; Kayla Banks 1-3; Paige Wood 1-3