Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.19.17

Aurora Central goalkeeper Esteban Tavira-Ramirez, center, is swarmed by teammates after he scored a length-of-the-field goal during the second half of the Trojans’ 3-1 EMAC boys soccer win at Vista PEAK on Sept. 19, 2017. Tavira-Ramirez booted the ball into the air where the wind held carry it downfield and it took a big hop into the opposite goal. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Overland, 3-0

Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-22, 25-19, 25-14

George Washington def. Hinkley 24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

Vista PEAK def. Wheat Ridge, 3-0

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 3, Vista PEAK 1

Score by halves:

Aurora Central 2 1 — 3

Vista PEAK 1 0 — 1

Aurora Central goals: Alexis De La Vega 2, Esteban Tavira-Ramirez. Aurora Central assists: Javier Garcia Jr., Jose Omar Mejia, Saugat Rai. Aurora Central saves: Esteban Tavira-Ramirez (7 shots on goal-6 saves)

Grandview 7, Columbine 0

Score by halves:

Columbine 0 0 — 0

Grandview 3 4 — 7

Grandview goals: Jaime Luna 3, Zach Mercier, Logan Moore, Angelo Mujica, Josh Pyle. Grandview assists: Pyle 2, Mercier, Mujica, Ian Oltman, Jackson Tomiyama. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (2 shots on goal-2 saves), George Bouzarelos (1 shot on goal-1 save)

Hinkley 4, Prairie View 0

Score by halves:

Prairie View 0 0 — 0

Hinkley 2 2 — 4

Rangeview 10, Thornton 0

Regis Jesuit 2, Douglas County 1

SOFTBALL

Cherry Creek 21, Overland 1

Eaglecrest 9, Mullen 6

Prairie View 12, Vista PEAK 0

Smoky Hill 2, Cherokee Trail 1

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 000 101 0 — 2

Cher. Trail 100 000 0 — 1

WP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Cameron Lyons 2-3; Emily Botkin 2-3; Emilie Roberts 1-2, 2B, 2 runs; Kayla Banks 1-3; Paige Wood 1-3