Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.18.17

Eaglecrest senior Kailey Wilson (42) cruises across home plate with a run during the first inning of the Raptors’ 19-0 Centennial League softball team against Overland on Sept. 18, 2017, at Utah Park. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 18, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Mullen, 3-2

Eaglecrest def. Overland 25-15, 26-24, 25-12

Grandview def. Smoky Hill 16-25, 12-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-5 — Grandview kills: Elsa Lamphere 19, Kylee Harr 8; Grandview blocks: Kylee Harr 7, Hannah Skurcenski 5; Grandview digs: Georgia Klumker 26, Payton Wolf 16, Morgan Rutkowski 12, Peyton Rutkowski 11; Grandview assists: Payton Wolf 38

BOYS SOCCER

Hinkley 2, Overland 0

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central 23, Strive Prep/Smart Academy 6

Score by innings:

SP/SA 132 — 6

Aur. Central 48(11) — 23

Aurora Central hitting: Estafani Olague 2-4, 3 runs; Andrea Coronado 2-4, 4 runs; Bailey Garrison 2-4, 3 runs; Madison Meeks 1-4, 3 runs; Birungi Balijahe 1-4, 3 runs; Lizabeth Montoya 1-4, 2 runs; Jennifer Fernandez 1-2, run; Genesis Ramirez 1-2, run; Destiney Jacobson 4 runs

Eaglecrest 19, Overland 0

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 496 0 — 19

Overland 000 0 — 0

WP — Eaglecrest: Mackenzie Hochstetler (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (2 1/3 IP, 10 H, 16 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Brandee Morris 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Rachel Sabourin 3-3, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Alicia Fraire 2-2, run; Kamryn Martinez 1-1, HR, 3 RBI, run; Anna Keefe 1-1, 2 RBI, run; Kailey Wilson 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Braelyne Crenshaw 1-3, 2 runs; Kristen Ingram 1-1, 2 runs; Becky Huckabee 1-2, run; Maddie Unrein 1-2, run; Rylee Waggoner 1-2, RBI, run; Hannah Jensen RBI, run;

ThunderRidge 11, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 000 00 — 0

ThunderRidge 501 14 — 11

LP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Izzy Macias 1-2; Chloe Valdez 1-3, 2B

BOYS TENNIS

Cherry Creek 7, Grandview 0

No. 1 singles — Alex Gordon (Cherry Creek) def. ZACH SCOTT (GRANDVIEW), 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Ben Murray (Cherry Creek) def. ILIJAH BAILEY (GRANDVIEW), 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 singles — George Cavo (Cherry Creek) def. MATTHEW YAN (GRANDVIEW), 6-4, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Sam Angell/Drew Hill (Cherry Creek) def. YOUSUF HASSAN/MATAS SUZIEDELIS (GRANDVIEW), 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Stone Heyman/Nick Eidler (Cherry Creek) def. JAMES NOH/ERIC SHIN (GRANDVIEW), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Zach Smith/Nick Svichar (Cherry Creek) def. DANIEL CIERASZYNSKI/BRIAN KIM (GRANDVIEW), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Tyler Schoen/Devin Brownstein (Cherry Creek) def. RITHIK TANNIRU/RISHI WAGH (GRANDVIEW), 6-0, 6-0

Mullen 7, Overland 0

No. 1 singles — George Henry Hanzel (Mullen) def. ARIC ANTISDEL (OVERLAND), 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Mac Caldwell (Mullen) def. CAMDEN ERVIN (OVERLAND), 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 singles — Dante Dino (Mullen) def. JACOB O’CONNELL (OVERLAND), 6-0, 6-4; No. 1 doubles — JP Starkey/Tanner Amman (Mullen) def. BLAKE HANLEY/HENRY NGUYEN (OVERLAND), 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Thomas Logan/Ben Logan (Mullen) def. ZAKARIA IRAQI/NAHOM BEYENE (OVERLAND), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Coleman Guthrie/Charlie Manta (Mullen) def. CORBIN SNIDER/BLAKE MALATCHI (OVERLAND), 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Ethan Hart/Dominic Jablonsky (Mullen) def. EDUARDO GARCIA MARTINEZ/COGAN NGUYEN (OVERLAND), 6-0, 6-0

FIELD HOCKEY

Fossil Ridge 4, Smoky Hill