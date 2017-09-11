Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.11.17

Regis Jesuit junior Anna Dinkel (6) goes around Bear Creek’s catcher on her way to scoring a run during the fourth inning of the Raiders’ 3-2 non-league softball loss to the Bears on Sept. 11, 2017, at Regis Jesuit High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 11, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

VOLLEYBALL

Boulder def. Hinkley 25-14, 25-14, 25-27, 25-8

SOFTBALL

Bear Creek 3, Regis Jesuit 2

Score by innings:

Bear Creek 000 021 0 — 3

Regis Jesuit 000 200 0 — 2

LP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Carlie Jo Caldwell 1-3, run; Izzy Macias 1-3, 2B; Chloe Valdez 1-3, 3B; Rhia Wallace 1-1; Anna Dinkel run

Eaglecrest 18, Westminster 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 306 36 — 18 16 1

Westminster 000 00 — 0 1 7

WP — Eaglecrest: Mackenzie Hochstetler (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Kailey Wilson 3-3, 2 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Alicia Fraire 3-3, 2 runs; Reese Waggoner 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Maddie Unrein 2-2, RBI, 2 runs; Shayelyn Allen 2-3, 2 runs; Hannah Jensen 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Rachel Sabourin 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Anna Keefe 1-2, 2 runs; Kristen Ingram RBI; Becky Huckabee run

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Mary’s Academy 7, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

St. Mary’s 5 2 — 7

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0