Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.1.17

Vista PEAK junior JJ Augustus, left, gets a block from teammate Tyshun Hamilton after a reception during the second quarter of the Bison’s 42-27 loss to Erie on Sept. 1, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 1, 2017:

FOOTBALL

Erie 42, Vista PEAK 27

Score by quarters:

Erie 13 9 20 0 — 42

Vista PEAK 0 0 14 13 — 27

Vista PEAK highlights: Tyrese Bailey 2 rushing touchdowns; Derrick Smashum 2 passing touchdowns; J.J. Augustus receiving touchdown; Daniel Smashum receiving touchdown

Highlands Ranch 36, Cherokee Trail 15

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 3 6 6 0 — 15

High. Ranch 0 13 7 16 — 36

Gateway 61, Littleton 3

Score by quarters:

Gateway 19 14 14 14 — 61

Littleton 3 0 0 0 — 3

Gateway highlights: Kevin Traylor Jr. 164 yards rushing; Xavier Delk 163 yards rushing, passing touchdown

Regis Jesuit 25, Cherry Creek 20

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 12 0 7 6 — 25

Cherry Creek 0 3 8 9 — 20

Regis Jesuit highlights: Kiahn Martinez 2 rushing touchdowns; A.J. Smallwood fumble return touchdown; Patrick Roe interception return touchdown

Eaglecrest 49, Smoky Hill 7

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 0 0 7 — 7

Eaglecrest 28 14 7 0 — 49

Eaglecrest highlights: Kenny Wantings 71 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Jalen Mergerson 159 yards passing, 1 passing touchdown, 1 rushing touchdown; Victor Garnes 80 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Jayden Vaughn rushing touchdown

Doherty 83, Rangeview 55

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 3 22 8 22 — 55

Doherty 21 21 13 28 — 83

Rangeview highlights: Jaelin Odegard rushing touchdown, 5 passing touchdowns; Josiah Allen-Clark receiving touchdown

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway 4, George Washington 1

Score by halves:

Gateway 1 3 — 4

Geo. Wash. 1 0 — 1

Gateway goals: Saul Aguilar, Jose Torres Castelan, Josh Guzman, Jorge Ontiveros. Gateway assists: Guzman, Andranik Sanabria, Erick Torres. Gateway saves: Erick Torres (5 shots on goals-4 saves)

SOFTBALL

Erie Tournament of Champions

Broken Arrow 13, Overland 1

Broomfield 13, Grandview 1

King of the Mountain

Smoky Hill 18, Rampart 6