Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.1.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 1, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
FOOTBALL
Erie 42, Vista PEAK 27
Score by quarters:
Erie 13 9 20 0 — 42
Vista PEAK 0 0 14 13 — 27
Vista PEAK highlights: Tyrese Bailey 2 rushing touchdowns; Derrick Smashum 2 passing touchdowns; J.J. Augustus receiving touchdown; Daniel Smashum receiving touchdown
Highlands Ranch 36, Cherokee Trail 15
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 3 6 6 0 — 15
High. Ranch 0 13 7 16 — 36
Gateway 61, Littleton 3
Score by quarters:
Gateway 19 14 14 14 — 61
Littleton 3 0 0 0 — 3
Gateway highlights: Kevin Traylor Jr. 164 yards rushing; Xavier Delk 163 yards rushing, passing touchdown
Regis Jesuit 25, Cherry Creek 20
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 12 0 7 6 — 25
Cherry Creek 0 3 8 9 — 20
Regis Jesuit highlights: Kiahn Martinez 2 rushing touchdowns; A.J. Smallwood fumble return touchdown; Patrick Roe interception return touchdown
Eaglecrest 49, Smoky Hill 7
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 0 0 0 7 — 7
Eaglecrest 28 14 7 0 — 49
Eaglecrest highlights: Kenny Wantings 71 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Jalen Mergerson 159 yards passing, 1 passing touchdown, 1 rushing touchdown; Victor Garnes 80 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Jayden Vaughn rushing touchdown
Doherty 83, Rangeview 55
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 3 22 8 22 — 55
Doherty 21 21 13 28 — 83
Rangeview highlights: Jaelin Odegard rushing touchdown, 5 passing touchdowns; Josiah Allen-Clark receiving touchdown
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway 4, George Washington 1
Score by halves:
Gateway 1 3 — 4
Geo. Wash. 1 0 — 1
Gateway goals: Saul Aguilar, Jose Torres Castelan, Josh Guzman, Jorge Ontiveros. Gateway assists: Guzman, Andranik Sanabria, Erick Torres. Gateway saves: Erick Torres (5 shots on goals-4 saves)
SOFTBALL
Erie Tournament of Champions
Broken Arrow 13, Overland 1
Broomfield 13, Grandview 1
King of the Mountain
Smoky Hill 18, Rampart 6