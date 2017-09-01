Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.31.17

A pack of Aurora Central defenders swarms Coronado running back Tyler Clark (34) during the first quarter of the Trojans’ 32-14 loss to the Cougars in a season-opening football game on Aug. 31, 2017, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017:

FOOTBALL

Coronado 32, Aurora Central 14

Grandview 21, Chaparral 7

Mountain Range 56, Hinkley 20

Overland 26, Denver East 6

VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central def. Abraham Lincoln 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 — Aurora Central kills: Akolda Redgebol 16, Zamaya Vidro 9, Nina Lewis-Langford 5. Aurora Central digs: Ana De Los Santos 16. Aurora Central assists: Adriana Garcia 29

Denver East def. Eaglecrest 25-19, 9-25, 25-22, 25-27, 15-8

Evergreen def. Vista PEAK 25-15, 25-15, 25-17 — Vista PEAK kills: Jadyn Wangaard 6

Grandview def. Lakewood 25-22, 25-15, 25-27, 25-15

BOYS SOCCER

Cherry Creek 4, Aurora Central 3

Score by halves:

Cherry Creek 2 2 — 4

Aur. Central 1 2 — 3

Aurora Central goals: Marc Reyes 2, Saugat Rai. Aurora Central assists: Carlos Alvarez, Javier Garcia Jr., Esteban Tavira-Ramirez

Douglas County 2, Eaglecrest 1

Score by halves:

Douglas Co. 2 0 — 2

Eaglecrest 0 1 — 1

Grandview 3, Rocky Mountain 1

Score by halves:

Rocky Mtn. 1 0 — 1

Grandview 1 2 — 3

Grandview goals: Tedj Mennana, Angelo Mujica, Ian Oltman. Grandview assists: Oltman, AJ Watters. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (4 shots on goal-3 saves)

Hinkley 1, Legacy 0

Score by halves:

Hinkley 1 0 — 1

Legacy 0 0 — 0

Hinkley goal: Anandro Sinaga

SOFTBALL

George Washington 22, Hinkley 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Hinkley 011 — 2 3 6

G. Wash 589 — 22 12 0

Thomas Jefferson 7, Regis Jesuit 3

Vista PEAK 6, Standley Lake 1

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 000 320 1 — 6

Standley Lake 100 000 0 — 1

Erie Tournament of Champions

Frederick 12, Grandview 7

Score by innings:

Frederick 720 30 — 12

Grandview 511 00 — 7