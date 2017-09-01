Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.31.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Coronado 32, Aurora Central 14
Grandview 21, Chaparral 7
Mountain Range 56, Hinkley 20
Overland 26, Denver East 6
VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central def. Abraham Lincoln 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 — Aurora Central kills: Akolda Redgebol 16, Zamaya Vidro 9, Nina Lewis-Langford 5. Aurora Central digs: Ana De Los Santos 16. Aurora Central assists: Adriana Garcia 29
Denver East def. Eaglecrest 25-19, 9-25, 25-22, 25-27, 15-8
Evergreen def. Vista PEAK 25-15, 25-15, 25-17 — Vista PEAK kills: Jadyn Wangaard 6
Grandview def. Lakewood 25-22, 25-15, 25-27, 25-15
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Creek 4, Aurora Central 3
Score by halves:
Cherry Creek 2 2 — 4
Aur. Central 1 2 — 3
Aurora Central goals: Marc Reyes 2, Saugat Rai. Aurora Central assists: Carlos Alvarez, Javier Garcia Jr., Esteban Tavira-Ramirez
Douglas County 2, Eaglecrest 1
Score by halves:
Douglas Co. 2 0 — 2
Eaglecrest 0 1 — 1
Grandview 3, Rocky Mountain 1
Score by halves:
Rocky Mtn. 1 0 — 1
Grandview 1 2 — 3
Grandview goals: Tedj Mennana, Angelo Mujica, Ian Oltman. Grandview assists: Oltman, AJ Watters. Grandview saves: Eddie St. Martin (4 shots on goal-3 saves)
Hinkley 1, Legacy 0
Score by halves:
Hinkley 1 0 — 1
Legacy 0 0 — 0
Hinkley goal: Anandro Sinaga
SOFTBALL
George Washington 22, Hinkley 2
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Hinkley 011 — 2 3 6
G. Wash 589 — 22 12 0
Thomas Jefferson 7, Regis Jesuit 3
Vista PEAK 6, Standley Lake 1
Score by innings:
Vista PEAK 000 320 1 — 6
Standley Lake 100 000 0 — 1
Erie Tournament of Champions
Frederick 12, Grandview 7
Score by innings:
Frederick 720 30 — 12
Grandview 511 00 — 7