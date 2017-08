Cherokee Trail’s Oliver Mercado (7) plays a loose ball in front of Regis Jesuit defender Ben Cavarra (5) during the first half of a non-league boys soccer game on Aug. 30, 2017, at Legacy Stadium. Regis Jesuit scored the first two gaols and finished off a 4-3 win over Cherokee Trail. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview def. Fairview, 3-1

BOYS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit 4, Cherokee Trail 3

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain Vista 10, Smoky Hill 0