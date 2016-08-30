Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.30.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Castle View def. Gateway 25-8, 25-6, 25-11
Columbine def. Smoky Hill 3-1
Rock Canyon def. Cherokee Trail 25-21, 25-15, 25-14
BOYS SOCCER
Adams City 4, Smoky Hill 3 (OT)
Grandview 0, Fort Collins 0 (OT)
Valor Christian at Vista PEAK (rescheduled to 8.31)
Gateway at Cherokee Trail (reschedule to 9.3)
SOFTBALL
Denver North 20, Aurora Central 5 (4 inn.)
Score by innings:
Denver North 298 1 — 20
Aurora Central 202 1 — 5
LP — Aurora Central: Birungi Balijahe (4 IP, 5 H, 20 R, 15 ER). Aurora Central hitting: Rosario Garcia 1-3, 2 runs; Vianey Palacios 1-3, 2 runs; Bailey Garrison 1-2, RBI
Far Northeast Warriors 24, Hinkley 4
Overland 22, Gateway 3 (5 inn.)
Rangeview 10, Lincoln 6
Score by innings:
Rangeview 700 102 0 — 10
Lincoln 203 001 0 — 6
WP — Rangeview: Tiffany Smith (7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, BB, K). Rangeview hitting: Yamil Corral 4-4, 2 runs; Ally Pacheco 3-5, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Selena Gochenour 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Valor Christian 13, Smoky Hill 1
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Valor Christian 013 222 3 — 13 14 0
Smoky Hill 100 000 0 — 1 4 0
LP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (5 IP, 16 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Malena Murillo 1-3, RBI; Kayla Banks 1-2; Emily Botkin 1-3; Paige Wood 1-3