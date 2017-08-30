Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.29.17

Regis Jesuit’s Hannah Lester, right, gets out to defend on a Golden short corner play during the first half of the Raiders’ 3-1 field hockey win over the Demons on Aug. 29, 2017, on Laber Field at Regis Jesuit High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017:

VOLLEYBALL

Castle View def. Gateway 25-12, 25-13, 25-12

Columbine def. Smoky Hill 25-5, 25-19, 25-14

Eaglecrest def. Douglas County 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19

Rock Canyon def. Cherokee Trail 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 18-25, 15-6

BOYS SOCCER

Denver East 2, Rangeview 0

Eaglecrest 2, Chaparral 0

Fort Collins 1, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 — 0

Fort Collins 0 1 — 1

Smoky Hill 4, Adams City 2

Vista PEAK 2, Valor Christian 1

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 0 2 — 2

Valor Christian 1 0 — 1

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest 5, Dakota Ridge 4 (9 inn.)

Score by innings:

Dakota Ridge 010 021 000 — 4

Eaglecrest 101 020 001 — 5

WP — Eaglecrest: Braelyne Crenshaw (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Kailey Wilson 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Hannah Jensen 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Shayelyn Allen 2-5, 3B, RBI; Brandee Morris 1-3, 2 runs; Rachel Sabourin 1-3, 2B, run; Alicia Frairie 1-2; Braelyne Crenshaw 1-4

Mountain Vista 11, Cherokee Trail 1

Score by innings:

Mtn. Vista 300 103 4 — 11

Cher. Trail 000 000 1 — 1

Rangeview 15, Overland 10

Score by innings:

Rangeview 407 201 1 — 15

Overland 125 000 2 — 10

WP — Rangeview: Tiffany Smith (5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Rangeview hitting: Yamil Corral 3-5, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Jessica Lohman 3-5, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Jessica Hankins 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Mireya Marquez 2-2, RBI, 2 runs; Jordan Clanton 2-5, 2 RBI, run; Ivy Robinson 1-4, RBI, 2 runs; Sarah Hankins 1-5, 2 runs

BOYS TENNIS

Denver South 4, Overland 3

No. 1 singles — ARIC ANTISDEL (OVERLAND) def. Dominic Jared (Denver South), 6-1, 5-7, 10-5; No. 2 singles — CAMDEN ERVIN (OVERLAND) def. Ben Sankel (Denver South), 6-2, 7-5; No. 3 singles — JACOB O’CONNELL (OVERLAND) def. Jorge Hernandez (Denver South), 6-1, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Jason Olree/Nate Morris (Denver South) def. BLAKE HANLEY/NAHOM BEYENE (OVERLAND), 3-6, 6-1, 11-9; No. 2 doubles — Jack Allshouse/Theo Campbell (Denver South) def. ZAKARIA IRAQI/HENRY NGUYEN (OVERLAND), 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Clayton Breitenstein/Evan Shiveley (Denver South) def. BLAKE MALATCHI/CORBIN SNIDER (OVERLAND), 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — Nate Kingdom/Kaiden Braesch (Denver South) def. EDUARDO GARCIA MARTINEZ/COGAN NGUYEN (OVERLAND), 6-0, 6-2

Regis Jesuit 7, Douglas County 0

No. 1 singles — GRIGOR KARKELYAN (REGIS JESUIT) def. Aneesh Warrier (Douglas County) 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-5; No. 2 singles — CHRIS DIAB (REGIS JESUIT) def. Shush Saxena (Douglas County), 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 singles — CHRISTIAN MELLON (REGIS JESUIT) def. Thomas Meade (Douglas County), 6-1, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — JAMES O’CONNOR/MATTHEW MAHONEY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Gokul Kumar/Justin Kopek (Douglas County), 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — MATTHEW RAU/RYAN MCCARTHEY (REGIS JESUIT) def. Jack Hodnett/Brian Lee (Douglas County), 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — SEAN KACMARCZYK/JACK CARBONE (REGIS JESUIT) def. Ben Gibson/Nathan Smith (Douglas County), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — THOMAS WILLIAMS/RENE DELBARCO (REGIS JESUIT) def. Dallin Smith/Gautam Nambiar (Douglas County), 6-3, 6-2

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 3, Golden 1

Score by halves:

Golden 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 2 1 — 3