Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.29.16

Regis Jesuit’s Anna Bonner, right, battles with Palmer Ridge’s Julie Lacrampe, center, and Alexandra Sly (17) for a loose ball during the second half of the Raiders’ 1-0 field hockey loss to the Bears on Aug. 29, 2016, at Laber Field at Regis Jesuit High School. It was the season opener for both teams after they each made it to the state semifinals in 2015. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 29, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 1, Chaparral 0

Score by halves:

Chaparral 0 0 — 0

Eaglecrest 0 1 — 1

Eaglecrest goal: Sammy Eskariyat. Eaglecrest assist: Yuryi Hrybovych. Eaglecrest goalie: Davis Wheeler (Shutout)

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 12, Chaparral 2 (6 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Chaparral 000 002 — 2 5 4

Cher. Trail 100 623 — 12 12 2

WP — Cherokee Trail: Audrey Pickett (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Alyssa Yoshida 3-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Delanie Cox 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Skylar Higens 2-3, 2 RBI, 3 runs

Eaglecrest 12, Rock Canyon 6

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Rock Canyon 000 420 0 — 6 6 6

Eaglecrest 222 123 x — 12 15 4

WP — Eaglecrest: Mackenzie Hochstetler (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Alicia Fraire 3-5, 2B, 4 RBI, SB, run; Brandi Morris 3-5, 2B, RBI, SB; Rylee Waggoner 3-4, 2 SBs, 4 runs; Rachel Sabourin 2-2, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs

Grandview 6, Bear Creek 4

Score by innings (r-h-3):

Bear Creek 000 031 0 — 4 4 2

Grandview 002 031 x — 6 8 2

WP — Grandview: Ashley Vallejos (7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Grandview hitting: Caitlin Smith 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Terran Caldwell 2-3, 3 runs; Sophie Herrera 1-3, 2 RBI, run; Morgan Quimby 2-4, RBI

FIELD HOCKEY

Palmer Ridge 1, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by halves:

Palmer Ridge 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 0 0 — 0

Smoky Hill 5, Fossil Ridge 0

Score by halves:

Fossil Ridge 0 0 — 0

Smoky Hill 4 1 — 5