Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.29.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 29, 2016:
BOYS SOCCER
Eaglecrest 1, Chaparral 0
Score by halves:
Chaparral 0 0 — 0
Eaglecrest 0 1 — 1
Eaglecrest goal: Sammy Eskariyat. Eaglecrest assist: Yuryi Hrybovych. Eaglecrest goalie: Davis Wheeler (Shutout)
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 12, Chaparral 2 (6 inn.)
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Chaparral 000 002 — 2 5 4
Cher. Trail 100 623 — 12 12 2
WP — Cherokee Trail: Audrey Pickett (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Alyssa Yoshida 3-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Delanie Cox 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Skylar Higens 2-3, 2 RBI, 3 runs
Eaglecrest 12, Rock Canyon 6
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Rock Canyon 000 420 0 — 6 6 6
Eaglecrest 222 123 x — 12 15 4
WP — Eaglecrest: Mackenzie Hochstetler (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Alicia Fraire 3-5, 2B, 4 RBI, SB, run; Brandi Morris 3-5, 2B, RBI, SB; Rylee Waggoner 3-4, 2 SBs, 4 runs; Rachel Sabourin 2-2, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs
Grandview 6, Bear Creek 4
Score by innings (r-h-3):
Bear Creek 000 031 0 — 4 4 2
Grandview 002 031 x — 6 8 2
WP — Grandview: Ashley Vallejos (7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Grandview hitting: Caitlin Smith 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Terran Caldwell 2-3, 3 runs; Sophie Herrera 1-3, 2 RBI, run; Morgan Quimby 2-4, RBI
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, Regis Jesuit 0
Score by halves:
Palmer Ridge 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 0 0 — 0
Smoky Hill 5, Fossil Ridge 0
Score by halves:
Fossil Ridge 0 0 — 0
Smoky Hill 4 1 — 5