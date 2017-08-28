Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.28.17

Eaglecrest junior Rylee Waggoner, right, keeps an eye on Legend’s pitcher as she prepares to lead off third base during the Raptors’ five-run fourth inning during their 10-2 non-league softball win over the Titans on Aug. 28, 2017, at Eaglecrest High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 28, 2017:

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway 2, Cherokee Trail 1

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 0 1 — 1

Gateway 0 2 — 2

Gateway goals: Kevin Morales, John Patterson. Gateway assist: Saul Aguilar. Gateway saves: Erick Torres (5 shots on goal-5 saves), Alejandro Gonzalez (4 shots on goal-3 saves)

Hinkley 3, Cherry Creek 1

Hinkley goals: Anandro Sinaga 2, Danny Gonzalez. (Game recap, here)

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest 10, Legend 2

Score by innings:

Legend 000 101 0 — 2

Eaglecrest 302 500 x — 10

WP — Eaglecrest: Braelyne Crenshaw (7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Anna Keefe 2-3, 2 RBI; Rachel Sabourin 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Rylee Waggoner 2-3, run; Braelyne Crenshaw 2-4, RBI; Shayelyn Allen 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Kailey Wilson 1-2, 2 runs; Alicia Fraire 1-4, RBI; Brandee Morris 0-3, run; Hannah Jensen 0-3, RBI, run

FIELD HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 7, Smoky Hill o

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 5 2 — 7