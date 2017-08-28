Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.28.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Aug. 28, 2017:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway 2, Cherokee Trail 1
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 1 — 1
Gateway 0 2 — 2
Gateway goals: Kevin Morales, John Patterson. Gateway assist: Saul Aguilar. Gateway saves: Erick Torres (5 shots on goal-5 saves), Alejandro Gonzalez (4 shots on goal-3 saves)
Hinkley 3, Cherry Creek 1
Hinkley goals: Anandro Sinaga 2, Danny Gonzalez. (Game recap, here)
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest 10, Legend 2
Score by innings:
Legend 000 101 0 — 2
Eaglecrest 302 500 x — 10
WP — Eaglecrest: Braelyne Crenshaw (7 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Anna Keefe 2-3, 2 RBI; Rachel Sabourin 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Rylee Waggoner 2-3, run; Braelyne Crenshaw 2-4, RBI; Shayelyn Allen 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Kailey Wilson 1-2, 2 runs; Alicia Fraire 1-4, RBI; Brandee Morris 0-3, run; Hannah Jensen 0-3, RBI, run
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 7, Smoky Hill o
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Cherry Creek 5 2 — 7