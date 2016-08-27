Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.27.16

Overland defender Sajjad Alfatlawi, right, heads out a ball on a corner kick serve during the second half of the Trailblazers’ 0-0 overtime in a non-league boys soccer matchup played on Aug. 27, 2016, at Overland High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

VOLLEYBALL

Gateway def. Lincoln 27-25, 25-21, 25-20

Vista Ridge def. Hinkley 25-10, 25-9, 25-9

BOYS SOCCER

Denver West 5, Vista PEAK 0

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0

Denver West 0 5 — 5

Overland 0, Erie 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Erie 0 0 0 0 — 0

Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest 8, Brighton 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Brighton 000 021 0 — 3 8 5

Eaglecrest 101 330 x — 8 9 3

WP — Eaglecrest: Braelyne Crenshaw (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Genna Files 3-3, 2B, RBI, run; Rachel Sabourin 2-3, 3B, RBI, run; Alicia Fraire 1-3, 2B, RBI, run, SB

Vista PEAK 12, Mesa Ridge 8

Score by innings:

Mesa Ridge 000 040 4 — 8

Vista PEAK 002 073 x — 12

WP — Vista PEAK: Ayla Davis (7 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Megan Godfrey 4-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Emily Adler 3-4, 2 RBI, run; Kristen Keenan 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Ayla Davis 2-3, RBI, run

CWFSA High School Invitational (Fort Collins)

Discovery Canyon 9, Rangeview 3

Score by innings:

Rangeview 010 200 — 3

Disc. Canyon 106 02x — 9

Rangeview 14, Standley Lake 12

FIELD HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 7, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Cherry Creek 5 2 — 7

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Grandview 0, St. Mary’s 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 0 0 — 0

St. Mary’s 0 0 0 0 — 0