Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.27.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Gateway def. Lincoln 27-25, 25-21, 25-20
Vista Ridge def. Hinkley 25-10, 25-9, 25-9
BOYS SOCCER
Denver West 5, Vista PEAK 0
Score by halves:
Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0
Denver West 0 5 — 5
Overland 0, Erie 0 (OT)
Score by halves:
Erie 0 0 0 0 — 0
Overland 0 0 0 0 — 0
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest 8, Brighton 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Brighton 000 021 0 — 3 8 5
Eaglecrest 101 330 x — 8 9 3
WP — Eaglecrest: Braelyne Crenshaw (5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Genna Files 3-3, 2B, RBI, run; Rachel Sabourin 2-3, 3B, RBI, run; Alicia Fraire 1-3, 2B, RBI, run, SB
Vista PEAK 12, Mesa Ridge 8
Score by innings:
Mesa Ridge 000 040 4 — 8
Vista PEAK 002 073 x — 12
WP — Vista PEAK: Ayla Davis (7 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Megan Godfrey 4-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Emily Adler 3-4, 2 RBI, run; Kristen Keenan 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Ayla Davis 2-3, RBI, run
CWFSA High School Invitational (Fort Collins)
Discovery Canyon 9, Rangeview 3
Score by innings:
Rangeview 010 200 — 3
Disc. Canyon 106 02x — 9
Rangeview 14, Standley Lake 12
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 7, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Cherry Creek 5 2 — 7
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Grandview 0, St. Mary’s 0 (OT)
Score by halves:
Grandview 0 0 0 0 — 0
St. Mary’s 0 0 0 0 — 0