Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.26.17

Smoky Hill’s Obasanjo Sanni, left, wraps up the ankle of Highlands Ranch return man Brelan Griffin during the second quarter of a season-opening football game on Aug. 26, 2017, at Stutler Bowl. The Buffaloes fell to the Falcons 53-7. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017:

FOOTBALL

Highlands Ranch 53, Smoky Hill 7

Score by quarters:

High. Ranch 10 21 22 0 — 53

Smoky Hill 0 7 0 0 — 7

Smoky Hill highlights: Jarrell Trahan interception return touchdown

BOYS SOCCER

Durango 5, Overland 1

Score by halves:

Overland 0 1 — 1

Durango 2 3 — 5

Eaglecrest 4, Pomona 2

Score by halves:

Pomona 1 1 — 2

Eaglecrest 2 2 — 4

Eaglecrest goals: Wily Rodriguez 3, Ayman Bushara

SOFTBALL

Chaparral 20, Overland 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Chaparral 866 — 20 12 1

Overland 000 — 0 1 3

LP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (3 IP, 9 H, 20 R, 11 ER, 8 BB, 1 K). Overland hitting: Aubre McKay 1-1

Pomona 8, Grandview 5

Score by innings:

Pomona 012 023 0 — 8

Grandview 010 120 1 — 5

Regis Jesuit 16, Limon 0

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 052 117 — 16

Limon 000 000 — 0