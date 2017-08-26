Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.26.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017:
FOOTBALL
Highlands Ranch 53, Smoky Hill 7
Score by quarters:
High. Ranch 10 21 22 0 — 53
Smoky Hill 0 7 0 0 — 7
Smoky Hill highlights: Jarrell Trahan interception return touchdown
BOYS SOCCER
Durango 5, Overland 1
Score by halves:
Overland 0 1 — 1
Durango 2 3 — 5
Eaglecrest 4, Pomona 2
Score by halves:
Pomona 1 1 — 2
Eaglecrest 2 2 — 4
Eaglecrest goals: Wily Rodriguez 3, Ayman Bushara
SOFTBALL
Chaparral 20, Overland 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Chaparral 866 — 20 12 1
Overland 000 — 0 1 3
LP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (3 IP, 9 H, 20 R, 11 ER, 8 BB, 1 K). Overland hitting: Aubre McKay 1-1
Pomona 8, Grandview 5
Score by innings:
Pomona 012 023 0 — 8
Grandview 010 120 1 — 5
Regis Jesuit 16, Limon 0
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 052 117 — 16
Limon 000 000 — 0