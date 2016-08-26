Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.26.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 26, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Hinkley def. Lincoln 25-20, 25-16, 13-25, 25-22
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway 2, Chaparral 0
Score by halves:
Chaparral 0 0 — 0
Gateway 0 2 — 2
Gateway goals: John Patterson, Miguel Zambrano. Gateway assist: Juan Simental. Gateway saves: Erick Torres (7 shots on goal-7 saves)
SOFTBALL
Arapahoe 10, Regis Jesuit 1
Score by innings:
Arapahoe 110 125 0 — 10
Regis Jesuit 100 000 0 — 1
LP — Regis Jesuit: Erin Pendleton (5 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K); Regis Jesuit hitting: Jackie Cal 1-3, RBI; Erin Pendleton 1-2, 2B; Taylor Bush 1-3
Cherokee Trail 11, Mountain Vista 6
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Cher. Trail 007 031 0 — 11 11 1
Mtn. Vista 120 300 0 — 6 9 5
Pomona 5, Grandview 4
Score by innings:
Pomona 300 200 0 — 5
Grandview 000 201 1 — 4
CWFSA High School Invitational (Fort Collins)
Grand Junction 21, Rangeview 2 (4 inn.)
Score by innings:
Grand Junction 4(13)3 1 — 21
Rangeview 002 0 — 2
Poudre 21, Rangeview 6 (4 inn.)
Score by innings:
Poudre 566 4 — 21
Rangeview 000 6 — 6
Rocky Mountain 25, Rangeview 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Rocky Mtn. 982 6 — 25 10 1
Rangeview 000 0 — 0 1 13