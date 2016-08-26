Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.26.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 26, 2016:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley def. Lincoln 25-20, 25-16, 13-25, 25-22

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway 2, Chaparral 0

Score by halves:

Chaparral 0 0 — 0

Gateway 0 2 — 2

Gateway goals: John Patterson, Miguel Zambrano. Gateway assist: Juan Simental. Gateway saves: Erick Torres (7 shots on goal-7 saves)

SOFTBALL

Arapahoe 10, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by innings:

Arapahoe 110 125 0 — 10

Regis Jesuit 100 000 0 — 1

LP — Regis Jesuit: Erin Pendleton (5 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K); Regis Jesuit hitting: Jackie Cal 1-3, RBI; Erin Pendleton 1-2, 2B; Taylor Bush 1-3

Cherokee Trail 11, Mountain Vista 6

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cher. Trail 007 031 0 — 11 11 1

Mtn. Vista 120 300 0 — 6 9 5

Pomona 5, Grandview 4

Score by innings:

Pomona 300 200 0 — 5

Grandview 000 201 1 — 4

CWFSA High School Invitational (Fort Collins)

Grand Junction 21, Rangeview 2 (4 inn.)

Score by innings:

Grand Junction 4(13)3 1 — 21

Rangeview 002 0 — 2

Poudre 21, Rangeview 6 (4 inn.)

Score by innings:

Poudre 566 4 — 21

Rangeview 000 6 — 6

Rocky Mountain 25, Rangeview 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Rocky Mtn. 982 6 — 25 10 1

Rangeview 000 0 — 0 1 13