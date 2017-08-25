Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.25.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 25, 2017:

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. Pine Creek, 3-1

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway 4, Chaparral 1

Score by halves:

Gateway 2 2 — 4

Chaparral 0 1 — 1

Vista PEAK 8, Dakota Ridge 1

Score by halves:

Dakota Ridge 0 1 — 1

Vista PEAK 6 2 — 8

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit 12, Arapahoe 9

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Regis Jesuit 100 240 5 — 12 10 5

Arapahoe 400 110 3 — 9 14 4

CROSS COUNTRY

Cheyenne Mountain Stampede

5A boys team scores: 1. Legend 61 points; 2. Boulder 64; 3. Douglas County 102; 4. Poudre 107; 5. REGIS JESUIT 163; 6. Doherty 169; 7. Coronado 181; 9. Palmer 210; 9. Fountain-Fort Carson 255; 10. Rocky Mountain 258; 11. Liberty 299; 12. Legacy 315; 13. Denver East 326; 14. Brighton 431; 15. Westminster 454

Regis Jesuit boys results: 17. Thomas Beatty, 17 minute, 42.10 seconds; 34. Austin Layne, 18:13.20; 35. Owen Buehler, 18:13.70; 38. Florenzo Bauer, 18:18.90; 44. Matthew Collins, 18:33.10; 49. Christopher Long, 18:47.50; 59. Henry Weisman, 19:06.90;

5A girls team scores: 1. Rocky Mountain 69; 2. Boulder 86; 3. Douglas County 99; 4. Legacy 126; 5. Coronado 141; 6. REGIS JESUIT 149; 7. Denver East 176; 8. Legend 223; 9. Doherty 250; 10. Poudre 265; 11. Brighton 294; 12. Palmer 304; 13. Liberty 313; 14. Fountain-Fort Carson 315

Regis Jesuit girls results: 7. Isalina Colsman, 19:56.70; 28. Sydney Lindquist, 21:52.40; 29. Elizabeth Somer, 22:00.40; 42. Audrey Trainor, 23:01.40; 48. Shalika Devireddy, 23:23.30; 77. Madison Munger, 25:51.50; 83. Carly Eberhart, 26:44.20