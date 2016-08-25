Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.25.16

Grandview’s Ilani Myers (4) puts away a ball as Regis Jesuit’s Carly Schwulst (14) and Chloe Pisciotta (13) put up a block during the Wolves’ four-set victory over the Raiders in a non-league volleyball season opener on Aug. 25, 2016, at Grandview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

VOLLEYBALL

Douglas County def. Smoky Hill 20-25, 25-11, 27-25, 25-5

Grandview def. Regis Jesuit 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18

Green Mountain def. Overland 25-21, 25-10, 25-10

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 2, Rangeview 0

Score by halves:

Arapahoe 1 1 — 2

Rangeview 0 0 — 0

Denver East 2, Aurora Central 1

Score by halves:

Denver East 1 1 — 2

Aur. Central 1 0 – 1

Aurora Central goal: Alexis De La Vega. Aurora Central assist: Sergio Fuentes. Aurora Central saves: Ulises Cosme-Garcia (9 shots on goal-8 saves), Johnny Mendez (4 shots on goal-3 saves)

Eaglecrest 4, Highlands Ranch 1

Score by halves:

High. Ranch 1 0 — 1

Eaglecrest 0 4 — 4

Legacy 2, Hinkley 0

Score by halves:

Legacy 1 1 — 2

Hinkley 0 0 — 0

Monarch 2, Smoky Hill 1

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 1 — 1

Monarch 1 1 — 2

Rock Canyon 1, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 0 0 — 0

Rock Canyon 1 0 — 1

Vista PEAK 2, Dakota Ridge 1

SOFTBALL

Smoky Hill 21, Falcon 6

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora City Championships (at Aurora Sports Park)

Boys team scores: 1. Grandview 47, 2. Smoky Hill 60, 3. Cherokee Trail 62, 4. Eaglecrest 67, 5. Overland 134, 6. Rangeview 160, 7. Hinkley 205, 8. Gateway 205, Vista PEAK, Aurora Central & Lotus NS

Top 7 individuals (first team All-City): 1. Rylan Wallace (Cherokee Trail), 16 minutes, 44 seconds; 2. Jemil Kassahun (Smoky Hill), 17:01; 3. Mason Brown (Eaglecrest), 17:20; 4. Chris Liston (Grandview), 17:44; 5. George Rykovich (Eaglecrest), 17:48; 6. Bryson Nelson (Cherokee Trail), 17:49; 7. Matt Fox (Grandview), 17:57

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview 5, Arapahoe 0