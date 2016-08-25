Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.25.16

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016:
VOLLEYBALL
Douglas County def. Smoky Hill 20-25, 25-11, 27-25, 25-5
Grandview def. Regis Jesuit 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18
Green Mountain def. Overland 25-21, 25-10, 25-10
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 2, Rangeview 0
Score by halves:
Arapahoe 1 1 — 2
Rangeview 0 0 — 0
Denver East 2, Aurora Central 1
Score by halves:
Denver East 1 1 — 2
Aur. Central 1 0 – 1
Aurora Central goal: Alexis De La Vega. Aurora Central assist: Sergio Fuentes. Aurora Central saves: Ulises Cosme-Garcia (9 shots on goal-8 saves), Johnny Mendez (4 shots on goal-3 saves)
Eaglecrest 4, Highlands Ranch 1
Score by halves:
High. Ranch 1 0 — 1
Eaglecrest 0 4 — 4
Legacy 2, Hinkley 0
Score by halves:
Legacy 1 1 — 2
Hinkley 0 0 — 0
Monarch 2, Smoky Hill 1
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 1 — 1
Monarch 1 1 — 2
Rock Canyon 1, Cherokee Trail 0
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 0 — 0
Rock Canyon 1 0 — 1
Vista PEAK 2, Dakota Ridge 1
SOFTBALL
Smoky Hill 21, Falcon 6
CROSS COUNTRY
Aurora City Championships (at Aurora Sports Park)
Boys team scores: 1. Grandview 47, 2. Smoky Hill 60, 3. Cherokee Trail 62, 4. Eaglecrest 67, 5. Overland 134, 6. Rangeview 160, 7. Hinkley 205, 8. Gateway 205, Vista PEAK, Aurora Central & Lotus NS
Top 7 individuals (first team All-City): 1. Rylan Wallace (Cherokee Trail), 16 minutes, 44 seconds; 2. Jemil Kassahun (Smoky Hill), 17:01; 3. Mason Brown (Eaglecrest), 17:20; 4. Chris Liston (Grandview), 17:44; 5. George Rykovich (Eaglecrest), 17:48; 6. Bryson Nelson (Cherokee Trail), 17:49; 7. Matt Fox (Grandview), 17:57
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 5, Arapahoe 0