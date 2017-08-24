Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.24.17

Chris Perez, second from right, celebrates his tying goal with Cherokee Trail teammates during the second half of the Cougars’ 1-1 time with Rock Canyon on Aug. 24, 2017. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

VOLLEYBALL

D’Evelyn def. Vista PEAK 25-12, 25-15, 25-23 — Vista PEAK kills: Jaela Stephens 5, Angie Rivera 3, Jadyn Wangaard 3

Douglas County def. Smoky Hill 20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 29-27

Grandview def. Regis Jesuit 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

Ponderosa def. Cherokee Trail 18-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe 3, Rangeview 2 (OT)

Score by halves:

Rangeview 1 1 0 — 2

Arapahoe 1 1 1 — 3

Cherokee Trail 1, Rock Canyon 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Rock Canyon 0 1 0 0 — 1

Cher. Trail 0 1 0 0 — 1

Highlands Ranch 2, Eaglecrest 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 1 0 0 — 1

High. Ranch 0 1 1 — 2

SOFTBALL

Boulder 20, Hinkley 0

Smoky Hill 11, Falcon 1

Score by innings:

Falcon 000 01 — 1

Smoky Hill 434 0x — 11

WP — Smoky Hill: Kayla Banks (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Jahlisa Klear 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI, run; Kayla Banks 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI, run; Yasmine Ybarra 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Emily Botkin 1-3, RBI; Gwen Cameron 1-3, run; Kailen Theel 1-3, run

BOYS TENNIS

Overland 6, Rangeview 1

No. 1 singles — Aric Antisdel (Overland) def. Rangeview, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Camden Ervin (Overland) def. Rangeview, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Jacob O’Connell (Overland) def. Rangeview, 7-6 (9), 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Blake Hanley/Nahom Beyene (Overland) def. Rangeview, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3); No. 2 doubles — Zakaraia Iraqi/Henry Nguyen (Overland) def. Rangeview, 6-4, 7-5; No. 3 doubles — Rangeview def. Jack Graves/Nicholas Meyer (Overland), 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 doubles —Eduardo Garcia Martinez/Cogan Nguyen (Overland) def. 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4

Regis Jesuit 7, ThunderRidge 0

No. 1 singles — Morgan Schilling (Regis Jesuit) def. ThunderRidge, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 singles — Kosta Garger (Regis Jesuit) def. ThunderRidge, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Phillip Albright (Regis Jesuit) def. ThunderRidge, 6-1, 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Will Dennen/Patrick Seby (Regis Jesuit) def. ThunderRidge, 6-0, 6-1;

No. 2 doubles — Emilio Gonzalez-Cruiz/Evan Nuss (Regis Jesuit) def. ThunderRidge, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Matt McCarthy/Gabe Caldwell-Nepveux (Regis Jesuit) def. ThunderRidge, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — James O’Connor/Matthew Mahoney (Regis Jesuit) def. ThunderRidge, 6-0, 6-1

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview 4, Arapahoe 0