Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.23.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD

SOFTBALL

Alameda 19, Hinkley 0

Mountain Range 8, Grandview 4

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Mtn. Range 130 220 0 — 8 11 4

Grandview 000 031 0 — 4 7 5

Grandview hitting: Lyla Michels 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Morgan Quimby 2-4; Jacqueline Ley 1-2, 2B, run

Mullen 3, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Mullen 001 020 0 — 3 5 0

Regis Jesuit 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

LP — Regis Jesuit: Jackie Cal (6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Izzy Macias 2-3; Carlie Jo Caldwell 1-2