Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.22.17

Overland junior Gracie Martinez puts a ball in play during the first inning of the Trailblazers’ non-league softball game on Aug. 22, 2017, at Aurora Central High School. Overland topped Aurora Central 18-1 on just four hits plus a bevy of walks in the season opener for both teams. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017:

SOFTBALL

Brighton 19, Vista PEAK 4

Eaglecrest 14, Douglas County 4

Score by innings (r-h-3):

Douglas Co. 011 020 — 4 8 0

Eaglecrest 041 423 — 14 21 0

WP — Eaglecrest: Braelyne Crenshaw (6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Shayelyn Allen 2-3, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Brandee Morris 3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Braelyn Crenshaw 2-4, 2 RBI, run; Rachel Sabourin 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run

Overland 18, Aurora Central 1 (3 inn.)

Score by innings:

Overland 837 — 18

Aur. Central 100 — 1

WP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). Overland hitting: Tiana Wittke 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Aubre McKay 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Evan Hornberg 1-2, 3B, RBI

Rangeview 15, Far Northeast Warriors 5 (5 inn.)

Score by innings (r-h-e):

FNE Warriors 113 00 — 5 0 4

Rangeview 605 04 — 15 14 0

WP — Rangeview: Yamilet Corral (2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 10 BB, 6 K). Rangeview hitting: Jordan Clanton 3-3, 2 RBI, run; Jessica Lohman 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Katiana Williams 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs