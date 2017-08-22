Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.22.17

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017:
SOFTBALL
Brighton 19, Vista PEAK 4
Eaglecrest 14, Douglas County 4
Score by innings (r-h-3):
Douglas Co. 011 020 — 4 8 0
Eaglecrest 041 423 — 14 21 0
WP — Eaglecrest: Braelyne Crenshaw (6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Shayelyn Allen 2-3, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Brandee Morris 3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Braelyn Crenshaw 2-4, 2 RBI, run; Rachel Sabourin 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run
Overland 18, Aurora Central 1 (3 inn.)
Score by innings:
Overland 837 — 18
Aur. Central 100 — 1
WP — Overland: Gracey Martinez (3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). Overland hitting: Tiana Wittke 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Aubre McKay 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Evan Hornberg 1-2, 3B, RBI
Rangeview 15, Far Northeast Warriors 5 (5 inn.)
Score by innings (r-h-e):
FNE Warriors 113 00 — 5 0 4
Rangeview 605 04 — 15 14 0
WP — Rangeview: Yamilet Corral (2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 10 BB, 6 K). Rangeview hitting: Jordan Clanton 3-3, 2 RBI, run; Jessica Lohman 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Katiana Williams 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs