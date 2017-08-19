Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 8.18.17

Rangeview senior Mireya Marquez digs for first base as she tries to beat a throw during the sixth inning of the Raiders’ 14-8 non-league softball loss to Denver East on Aug. 18, 2017, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 18, 2017:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

SOFTBALL

Denver East 14, Rangeview 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Denver East 501 412 1 — 14 9 2

Rangeview 100 151 0 — 8 7 4

LP — Rangeview: Yamilet Corral (7 IP, 9 H, 14 R, 11 ER, 7 BB, 5 K). Rangeview hitting: Jessica Lohman 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Yamilet Corral 1-3, 3B, 2 runs; Jordan Clanton 1-3, 2 runs; Katiana Williams 1-2, RBI